Man Accidentally Books LGBTQ+ Pride Flight from L.A. to Sydney: 'There Were Great Vibes'

George Rogers was in for a surprise when he accidentally booked a pride-themed flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, Australia

Rogers, 29, realized he had accidentally booked a seat on Australian airline Qantas's WorldPride flight after he checked in at LAX on Wednesday. The 13-hour trip was heading to Sydney for the city's 17-day pride festival.

Rogers, who is British but lives in Australia, was catching the flight to return home after vacationing in Mexico, Colombia and Costa Rica, he revealed to news.com.au.

"I had absolutely no idea it was a WorldPride flight," he told the outlet. "It dawned on me when check-in opened and I saw a lot of 'colourful' people and pride flags."

According to the Australian news outlet, Rogers was "partying hard" during his travels in Latin America, which could have been a cause for mistakenly booking the clearly marked WorldPride flight on Qantas' website.

Despite the mixup, Rogers sees it as a happy accident. "I ended up on the gayest flight ever and I absolutely loved it," he said.

Felicity Frockaccino and comedian Joel Creasy. James D. Morgan/Getty

He also enjoyed the pre-flight activities hosted at the Qantas lounge in LAX, where special guests G Flip, Hugh Sheridan and comedian Joel Creasy performed.

"After check-in, they took us all into the Qantas First Lounge at LAX," Rogers recalled. "There were drag queens and they gave me a hat and a rainbow flag and there were free drinks. There were great vibes."

G Flip. James D. Morgan/Getty

The special journey creates a celebratory space for members of the LGBTQ+ community through fun activities like in-flight drag bingo hosted by queens Qantana, Felicity Frockaccino and Vybe. Makeup masterclasses were also offered 40,000 feet in the air by Australian brand MECCA MAX professionals.

Australian actor Hugh Sheridan. James D. Morgan/Getty

Creasy even shared a few laughs with passengers as he cracked some jokes over the P.A. system throughout the flight.

"I've been to Mardi Gras in Sydney a few times and it's always my favourite day of the year," Rogers recalls, "so what better way to kick off the weekend than with a pride flight to Sydney."