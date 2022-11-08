Madison Prewett Shares Honeymoon Photos with Grant Troutt from Mexico: 'Still Not Over It'

Madison Prewett is already missing her recent romantic getaway with husband Grant Troutt.

On Monday, the Bachelor alum, 26, shared a carousel of photos from her honeymoon trip with the former college athlete to Los Cabos, Mexico, following their wedding last month.

"Best honeymoon with my HUSBAND (still not over it!!!!!)," she wrote in the Instagram caption.

In one snap, the newlyweds can be seen sharing a kiss while sporting their swimsuits as they stood by an infinity pool overlooking the scenic blue ocean in the background.

Another photo shows the pair holding each other's hands while sitting at a beachside dinner table by a tree covered in lights and heart-shaped ornaments.

The post also featured a sweet picture of the couple standing in front of a heart-shaped candle arrangement on the beach.

On Oct. 29, Prewett and Troutt, 26, exchanged vows in front of 400 friends and family members, including Bachelor Nation favorites Victoria Fuller, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelley Flanagan, at the groom's parents' home in Dallas, Texas.

"We chose this location because it's unique and special to us and having all our friends and family there means so much," Prewett exclusively told PEOPLE of the celebration. "I have always wanted to get married in the fall and we wanted a short engagement, so it couldn't be more perfect."

Prewett walked down the aisle to "When God Made You" by NewSong, wearing a custom-made dress by Nardos Design. The brand specially created all her wedding weekend looks. (Musical duo Caleb and Kelsey sang during the ceremony.)

Jordan Kahn served as the reception band. But when they shared their first dance, Prewett and Troutt danced to "Set of 2" by Brandon Lake.

The nuptials came three months after Prewett and Troutt's whirlwind engagement, which occurred just eight months into their relationship.

Prior to their big day, the former reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her and Troutt's decision to enter premarital couples counseling.

Given the couple's Christian faith, she revealed their counselor was "also a person of faith and believes what we believe."

"That's been helpful to be able to talk about our faith and our beliefs and have that be a large part of the conversation," Prewett explained at the time. "She's a licensed counselor, and so it brings also the practical side of things, whereas I feel like if we would've just gone through a church, we would've maybe missed some of that."

Prewett said she thinks the duo "probably will" continue to seek counseling after marriage but it will "probably not as frequent."

"I think a lot of times people can take measures after something has happened, but I'm a big believer in being preventative," she explained. "Let's set up things to prevent there being this big catastrophe. And so for us, I think we always want to stay on the offensive side of things. We want to be on offense instead of defense trying to catch up."