Lucy Liu Reveals She Is Anti-Cruise: 'I Don't Want to Be Stuck in the Middle of an Ocean'

Although more and more celebrities have been boarding cruise ships for both fan experiences and personal vacations, there’s at least one celebrity you’ll never catch on board: Lucy Liu.

In a recent PEOPLE “One Last Thing” feature, the Elementary star revealed that her last irrational fear was boarding a cruise ship.

“I don’t want to go on a cruise,” she told PEOPLE. “I love being around people, but I don’t want to be stuck in the middle of an ocean.”

However, it isn’t just being cooped up on a ship that scares Liu, it’s the potential weather issues that could arise while at sea.

“Mother Nature is all-powerful,” she continued. “I don’t want to be there when she’s having a bad day.”

However, it seems a number of stars feel the opposite! Musical acts from Train to New Kids on the Block have recently set sail on ships full of their biggest fans — and will do so again in 2020. On these sailings (mostly to the Caribbean), passengers can attend intimate performances, participate in themed events and even occasionally mingle with the stars themselves.

PEOPLE recently sent three editors on celebrity-hosted cruises to report on what it’s really like to sail the high seas with Bon Jovi, Oprah and Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott.

