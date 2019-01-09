Love Letter Written on Air Sickness Bag Goes Viral: 'Wish Me Luck Whoever You Are'

The Internet can’t get enough of the love story of an airline passenger and her mystery man.

While flying from Miami to Washington, D.C., a 21-year-old woman named Andrea decided to open up to whoever ended up sitting in the same seat on the flight after hers, but she accidentally ended up sharing her feelings with the whole Internet, when the letter she wrote on a motion sickness bag found in her seat-back pocket was posted to Reddit.

“If you’re reading this, hello 🙂 My name is Andrea and I am incredibly bored. Right now this flight is going from Miami to DC. I’m 21,” the confessional begins.

“So I bought the ticket last night at 4am because I have a huge crush on my best friend. He’s flying from Boston to New Orleans and has a layover in D.C. I actually live in D.C. and was gonna go up soon anyway so I thought why not, I’ll surprise him at the airport during his layover. I’m gonna tell him I have a crush on him,” Andrea continues.

She then explains that her “bold move” was prompted by the fact that she’s moving to Australia for five months for a semester abroad. And she’s leaving in four days.

“I don’t really know what I’m gonna say but I’m just gonna wing it,” she writes. “Why not I mean I’m leaving so who cares. I dunno man wish me luck whoever you are.”

She blames writing the letter on a “barf bag” on her boredom — plus “My WiFi doesn’t work, and I’m nervous as f—k so this is me venting. The enormous Starbucks pumped with caffeine probably isn’t helping either.”

She adds, “Anyway hope this has made your flight a little less boring.”

Her parting wish for reader?

“Do me a favor and do something crazy today like I am. Good luck whoever you are.”

The photo of the note has received almost 50,000 engagements on Reddit and more than 1,000 comments. Numerous news outlets have share it, as well, but so far no one has come forward as the writer or the crush.

Good luck, Andrea!