Love Is Blind’s Lauren & Cameron Return to Mexican Resort from the Show for 'Romantic' Vacation

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are taking it back to where it all started.

The reality stars are enjoying a socially-distant vacation at the resort where they spent their “proposalmoon” after getting engaged on Netflix’s hit show Love Is Blind.

Speed, 32, and Hamilton, 29, are one of two couples from the series to remain married, after falling in love sight unseen in the show’s confined “pods,” where they went on dates with prospective soulmates. After Hamilton proposed to Speed, the pair met face to face for the first time and then traveled (along with the other couples) to Grand Velas Riviera Maya resort in Playa Del Carmen, shown in episode four, where they got to know each other, and, in their case, fall even deeper in love.

Hosted by husband and wife Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show premiered in February 2020, but was filmed in late 2018. Now, Speed and Hamilton are back exploring the all-inclusive resort for a romantic getaway — without the camera crew this time.

“We are back in the @grandvelasmaya - the resort where we had our ‘proposalmoon’ after we got engaged on #loveisblind,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram on Saturday, captioning a photo of him and Speed holding up tequila shots. “So many wonderful memories are flooding back being here. I’ve never been anywhere more romantic.”

Referencing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he also added: “NOTE: We are maintaining our social distance, wearing masks, and sanitizing. The lovely staff here is meticulously doing the same.”

Speed shared a similar message on Saturday, posting a series of photos of herself posing in front of some palm trees and dining at one of the resort’s restaurants.

“I’m taking a couple days to (safely sanitized socially distanced & masked besides pics/eating) really breathe and give my soul a little R&R I hope everyone has a great weekend and don’t forget to do something nice FOR YOURSELF!” she wrote. “Excited to be back where it started for Cam and I on #LoveIsBlind.”

On Sunday, she shared a couple sweet snaps of her and Hamilton embracing on the beach, writing, “At the end of the day. Your life is yours to live. Do more of what makes YOU happy ✨💚.”

Though travel to many countries is restricted amid the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's airports and seaports are currently open. (The country does have a land- crossing restriction until July 21.) The decision to reopen to tourists is being made on a city-by-city basis, and some Mexican cities have already opened to American tourists — Playa Del Carmen included.

Replying to a fan who asked if they experienced any travel protocols when entering Mexico, Speed commented: “Yes we did paperwork to travel as well as temp checks at our stay.”

Some of the other Love Is Blind cast members also chimed in on their posts.

“Too cool! Know that y’all will enjoy the well-deserved rest and relaxation 🌴,” wrote Kenny Barnes on Speed’s photo.

“Hope you guys are getting more exploring time while you're out there! We are going back hopefully too!” added Matt Barnett, who is still married to his partner from the show, Amber Pike.

Barnett also jokingly threw some shade at Hamilton, commenting on a photo he shared of himself shirtless on the beach: “Is that beach haunted, because I think I just spotted a ghost #DontForgetTheSunscreen 🤣👻,” Barnett wrote. He then doubled down on the joke: “I would barely be able to see you if it weren't for that glorious chest of hair #bemygrizzlybear.”