Lost Italian Village of Curon Emerges After 7 Decades Underwater

The remains of a submerged Italian village have been brought to light for the first time in over 70 years.

Located in the northern part of the country, the lost town was home to hundreds of people before it was flooded for a hydroelectric plant and part of the merger of two nearby lakes back in 1950, according to BBC.

The village, known as Curon, once had around 900 individuals living in 160 homes throughout the area, Reuters reported.

The area is located near the Italian province of South Tyrol, which borders both Austria and Switzerland.

The town's ruins were revealed when, earlier this year, workers began to drain the body of water under which the town was submerged to do maintenance.

By April, the area was completely dry, and the former town was visible for the first time in three-quarters of a century

Many of those who were residing in Curon during the 1950s opposed the creation of the manmade lake before it was made, BBC said.

Some of the residents in the Italian town were displaced by the move, although some remained close by in a nearby village, the outlet added.

"It was strange for me to walk among the rubble of houses, I felt curiosity and sadness," a local resident, Lucia Azzolini told Reuters after visiting the scene.