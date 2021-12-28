Calif. Woman Faces Federal Charges After Alleged Altercation with Fellow Passenger on Delta Flight

Patricia Cornwall, 51, was detained by police after she allegedly hit and spat on a man during a Delta flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta on Dec. 23

A woman is facing federal assault charges after allegedly becoming an unruly passenger on a Delta flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta on Dec. 23.

The police arrived to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport in Atlanta and detained Patricia Cornwall, 51, after she had an altercation with a fellow passenger onboard a Delta flight.

"Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight," Delta told PEOPLE in a statement. "Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft."

The incident occurred after Cornwall found the aisle blocked by a beverage cart and exchanged words with a male passenger, then hit him in the head with a closed fist according to an unsealed criminal complaint obtained by CNN.

The male passenger told the FBI that Cornwall spit in his face and head area, according to the complaint.

"This disturbance led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees. Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms. Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent...FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms. Cornwall," police said in a press release.

Cornwall made her first appearance in federal court on Monday and is accused of "assault by striking, beating, or wounding R.S.M. in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States," according to the document obtained by CNN.

She could face up to one year in prison and up to a $100,000 fine if found guilty.