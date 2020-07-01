Los Angeles Closes Beaches for July 4 Weekend, Reports Highest Single-Day New Coronavirus Cases

Los Angeles County has announced that beaches will be closed for the upcoming July 4 weekend, joining several South Florida counties that have done the same in an effort to curb their surging new coronavirus cases.

Public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths and beach access points will close at midnight Friday and reopen Monday at 5 a.m., county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced in a statement released Tuesday.

The closure was a “difficult decision to make,” she said, but important, as the potential for large gatherings is “a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19.”

The announcement comes one day after the county reported its highest single-day total of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began — 2,903 in 24 hours.

Image zoom Manhattan and Hermosa beaches MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty

“We all need to take this virus more seriously and residents and business owners must do their part,” Ferrer said. “Physical distancing isn’t optional, wearing a face covering isn’t optional, spending time only with those you live with isn’t optional — these are requirements in the Health Officer Order and are the tools we have to protect each other, our families and those most vulnerable in our communities.”

Image zoom Hermosa Beach, CA on May 24 Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock

Throughout the past week, counties in South Florida have enacted similar measures to avoid large gatherings over the holiday. Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Monroe and Colloer counties have all announced that beaches will close for the July 4 weekend.

Image zoom Miami, Florida EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said in a statement that the beach closure could be extended “if conditions do not improve and people do not follow New Normal rules requiring masks to be worn always inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.”

"As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk," he said.

Florida has also recently seen a huge spike in coronavirus cases. On June 27, the state had 9,585 new cases, its highest single-day total since the pandemic first took hold, according to data from The New York Times.