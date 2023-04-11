Lori Harvey Shares Snaps from Luxurious Turks and Caicos Getaway with Boyfriend Damson Idris

Lori Harvey has been soaking up the sun on a dreamy island getaway.

The model, 26, shared a series of snaps to her Instagram on Monday from her luxury vacation to Turks and Caicos, where she was joined by her boyfriend Damson Idris.

"🧜🏽‍♀️☀️🌊👙🏖 dump pt. 1," the daughter of comedian and TV host Steve Harvey captioned the carousel of pictures, which featured a mirror selfie of her and the Snowfall actor, 31.

In the shot, Idris wrapped his arm around his girlfriend, who wore a colorful mini dress and completed her look with a white handbag and gold accessories.

The post also showed the couple tucking into local dishes, spending time by the pool and sunbathing in the sea, where they appeared to have the whole beach to themselves. Harvey sported a lime green string bikini as she posed in the clear blue sea, while in another snap, the SKN by LH founder rocked a low-cut black swimsuit and straw hat for a dip in their private pool.

Lori Harvey in Turks and Caicos. Lori Harvey/Instagram

Showing her appreciation for the pictures, pal Kylie Jenner simply commented, "😍." Meanwhile, tennis star Venus Williams added in the comments section, "They serve oxtail at the resort?!!! 🔥👏."

The star later confirmed that she and Idris had returned from their travels on her Instagram Story. "Home but mentally still here 😭," she wrote alongside a photo of the pool from the lavish resort.

Harvey and Idris made their red carpet debut as a couple in February when she supported him at the Los Angeles premiere of the final season of Snowfall.

Their appearance on the red carpet came a month after they went Instagram official with their relationship on Jan. 13, 2023, which is the model's birthday.

Idris, who stars as Franklin Saint in the FX series, posted two photos to commemorate his leading lady's special day. The first was a lovey-dovey snap in which the two of them cuddled up on a sofa as he planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. In the second image, Harvey could be seen playfully posing with a stack of money. "Happy Birthday Nunu," wrote Idris.

Rumors that the two were an item began circulating late last year, with the pair spotted on a night out in December.

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey. Lori Harvey/instagram

Harvey began dating Idris, who grew up in London, England, after splitting from actor Michael B. Jordan in June 2022.

A source close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE they had called it quits after dating for a year and a half.

"Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source said at the time. "They still love each other."

The insider continued, "Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," adds the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021, with the Creed star sharing a series of romantic selfies to his Instagram Stories. "Happy Anniversary," one caption read, while another picture included the words, "It's been a year crazy!!"