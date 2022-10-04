Loretta Lynn Died at Her Beloved Tennessee Ranch: All About Her Famous Home and How to Visit

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died Tuesday morning at her home in Tennessee.

The property, simply dubbed Loretta Lynn's Ranch, is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. In addition to being the late singer's private home, it's also evolved into a tourist destination for her many fans — and one of the largest in the state. It spans over 3,000 acres and offers a myriad of activities for visitors.

According to the attraction's website, lodging is flexible; campgrounds on the rural landscape include several RV spots, along with areas that accommodate tent camping. Camping rates range from $25 to $45 per night depending on the type you choose. Visitors can call the ranch to book any type of stay or activity.

For those opting for an indoor stay, Loretta Lynn's Ranch also offers cabins, which house four to eight people. The accommodations include everything a typical hotel room would, including linens, a coffee maker, microwave, television, refrigerator and more. Also only bookable over the phone, cabin rates start at $110.25 per night.

While touring the grounds, visitors can pop into different museums on the property, including the Doll and Fan Museum, which exhibits the many dolls and gifts fans sent to Lynn throughout her career.

Another spot, the Native American Artifact Museum, honors her heritage by displaying over 5,000 relics and special pieces.

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Perhaps one of the most fascinating places guests can explore is a replica of the Butcher Holler, Kentucky, home where she grew up. The space, which captures details like childhood keepsakes and vintage wallpaper, was designed to resemble the modest home that still exists in Kentucky.

An 1800s Grist Mill and dam is a centerpiece of the ranch. Lynn was the daughter of a coal miner, and the Grist Mill's museum and shop offer souvenirs like Kentucky coal mementos.

The admission rate for a full tour is $35 per person, while a home-only or museum-only tour is $20. Children under 10 can enjoy any tour for free.

Loretta Lynn's Ranch hosts an array of events on the property, including seasonal chuck wagon races, holiday concerts and horseback trail rides. The ranch is also home to the nation's largest Amateur Motocross race, per the official Tennessee vacation website.

Lynn often posted photos of her beloved ranch on Instagram, including the snowy scene outside her home in February, below.

"We've had some beautiful snow here recently. I love this picture of the big house that my right-hand man, Tim, captured. Y'all gotta come visit the ranch sometime. It's paradise to me," she wrote in the caption.

On Tuesday, the international star's family shared that her ranch is where she died at age 90.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, Oct. 4, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," her family said in a statement.

Married at 15 to a moonshine runner six years her senior, Oliver "Doolittle" Lynn, Loretta was a mother of four by the time she turned 20. She started writing songs on a $17 guitar her husband bought her and singing in honkytonks to make extra money.

In 1960, she signed her first record deal and released her first single, "I'm a Honky Tonk Girl." A string of Top 10 hits followed: "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Fist City." Many were inspired by her own marital woes.

"I went through a lot and I put up with a lot," Lynn told PEOPLE in 2010. "Every song I wrote came from my heart."