This 'Chic' Weekender Bag Rarely Goes on Sale — Here's How to Score 25% Off
As the world continues to slowly open back up again and travel becomes more of a realistic opportunity, many of us are taking a look at our tired, old totes and duffle bags and realizing we need an upgrade — fast. Lucky for us, the stylish and durable travel bags from Lo & Sons are currently 25 percent off. And that includes the highly coveted Catalina Deluxe.
This weekender bag is crafted in either recycled polyester in four colors or organic canvas in five neutral, goes-with-everything hues, and comes in a small or large size. The interior of the larger bag is roomy enough to fit clothes for several days, like two sweaters, two pairs of jeans, two T-shirts, pajamas, and undergarments, with space for a toiletry bag, belt, and hat. Plus, it has two outside pockets — one of which has a zipper along both the top and bottom to convert it into a sleeve that fits over the handlebars of a suitcase for traveling — two open and one zippered pocket inside the bag, and a pocket underneath the bag that has a removable padded insert to separate dirty shoes or clothes from whatever else you'd like to store in there. The strap has a messenger bag-feel to it with removable padding for extra comfort and support when the bag is full, packed with everything you need for your long-weekend getaway, too.
The sale on all of the brand's full-priced items is in honor of International Women's Day and lasts until March 15. During this time, you can save on bags like the Catalina Deluxe while feeling great about the fact that five percent of your purchase goes to Girls Inc., an organization that "inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy."
All you have to do to qualify for the discount and ensure you make a donation with your purchase is head to Lo & Sons' registration page, enter your information, and wait a minute or two for your personalized discount code to hit your inbox. Then, plug that code in when checking out and watch your total drop by 25 percent.
Shoppers call the Catalina bag "surprisingly huge" and say it's a "beautiful quality" traveling option. One reviewer wrote that it's a "great, sturdy bag" and that they were able to pack "four outfits, one pair of gym shoes, and two [pairs of] sandals." They said they didn't "fill it to the brim" and were able to fit the bag by their feet as a personal item on a flight. "Looking forward to many more trips using this bag!" they wrote.
Another reviewer shared that they thought the bag had a great design to it with "multiple storage compartments and pockets," adding that they were particularly fond of the fact that it easily attached to their roller suitcase. They described the weekender bag as a "chic tote that delivers while also being durable."
Get ready for your next trip in style and save some money while you're at it by ordering the Catalina Deluxe bag from Lo & Sons while it's still on sale and benefiting a good cause today.