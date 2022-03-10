This 'Chic' Weekender Bag Rarely Goes on Sale — Here's How to Score 25% Off

This weekender bag is crafted in either recycled polyester in four colors or organic canvas in five neutral, goes-with-everything hues, and comes in a small or large size. The interior of the larger bag is roomy enough to fit clothes for several days, like two sweaters, two pairs of jeans, two T-shirts, pajamas, and undergarments, with space for a toiletry bag, belt, and hat. Plus, it has two outside pockets — one of which has a zipper along both the top and bottom to convert it into a sleeve that fits over the handlebars of a suitcase for traveling — two open and one zippered pocket inside the bag, and a pocket underneath the bag that has a removable padded insert to separate dirty shoes or clothes from whatever else you'd like to store in there. The strap has a messenger bag-feel to it with removable padding for extra comfort and support when the bag is full, packed with everything you need for your long-weekend getaway, too.