Live Like a King! You Can Now Rent a Suite at the Royal Palace in Jaipur, India on Airbnb

Airbnb’s newest listing is fit for a king — literally.

The City Palace of Jaipur in India, an iconic site and home to Jaipur’s Royal Family, will be available for booking on Airbnb starting November 23.

For the first time ever, guests will be able to rent out the Gudliya Suite at the 300-year-old castle, a private section of the palace previously accessible only by the Royal Family and their distinguished guests. Notable visitors have included Princess Diana, Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Jackie Kennedy and more.

The impeccably-decorated suite will accommodate two guests at a time, and includes a bathroom, lounge, kitchen and private, indoor swimming pool. Each guest will be looked after by a private butler who will be available throughout their stay, and will guide them through curated experiences in the city of Jaipur, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

RELATED: AirBNBs from Movies and TV (Including Downton Abbey, Twilight and More) You Can Rent – Starting at $55/Night!

Guests can expect to visit local museums, take shopping trips, go on walking tours and more. A member of the Royal Staff will also take visitors on a tour of the royal grounds, and one breakfast and one dinner will be provided at the palace’s in-house restaurant, Baradari.

Padmanabh Singh, also known as His Highness Maharaja Sawai, is the host of the luxurious new listing. A 21-year-old polo player, Singh is the ruler of Jaipur, having succeeded his grandfather in 2011. He is described on the Airbnb website as a “practical and down-to-earth modern Royal,” and will be donating the proceeds from every stay to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, a non-profit that supports rural women and artisans in the Indian state of Rajasthan, of which Jaipur is the capital.

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom

“I am thrilled that my family and I are partnering with Airbnb to bring the splendour of Rajasthan to life for travelers from around the world,” said Singh in a press release. “My own travels with Airbnb have made me feel very welcome in new cities and cultures, and I am happy that the experience of quintessential Indian hospitality will be shared with others.”

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

Image zoom Courtesy Airbnb

RELATED VIDEO: You Can Now Stay in the Real Barbie Malibu Dream House Thanks to Airbnb

This once-in-a-lifetime listing will become available for booking on November 23 on the Airbnb website. The suite is priced $8,000 a night, but will cost only $1,000 if booked before the end of 2019, with Airbnb donating the remainder of the cost to the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation.

From January 1, 2020 onwards, all guests will have to pay the full $8,000.