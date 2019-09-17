Live Like a Crawley! You Can Now Book the Downton Abbey Castle on Airbnb

Downton Abbey fans have a lot to look forward to right now.

The big-screen adaption of the TV show hits theaters on Friday, and just weeks later, the PBS drama’s iconic filming location will be available to rent on Airbnb for one night only.

Up to two lucky guests can book a stay in the 100,000-square-foot Highclere Castle on Nov. 26 for £150 (about $160). The first come, first serve Airbnb listing — which goes live on Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. BST (7 a.m. EST) — features a gallery bedroom with an en suite bathroom and ground views fit for a Downton Abbey superfan.

The listing also includes a lavish breakfast, a private tour of the castle, butler service, a cocktail hour in the salon, a traditional three-course meal in the State Dining Room, and more, courtesy of current residents, the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon.

“It’s an absolute privilege and pleasure to call Highclere Castle my home and I am delighted to be able to share it on Airbnb for a truly unique stay,” Lady Carnarvon said of the opulently decorated, 300-room castle.

Image zoom Airbnb

RELATED: You Can Stay in These Airbnb Locations made famous by Twilight, Breaking Bad and More

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

RELATED: The King and Queen Visit the Crawleys in First Trailer for Downton Abbey Movie

“Highclere Castle has been in the Carnarvon family since 1679 and has an incredibly rich history,” she added. “I am passionate about the stories and heritage of Highclere Castle, and I am looking forward to welcoming our future guests.”

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

According to the Airbnb listing, the home is located in Highclere, England, near the town of Newberry and just 50 miles away from London.

RELATED: Spice Up Your Life (for a Night)! You Can Now Stay on the Real Spice Girls Bus from Spice World

Image zoom Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

“You will get the opportunity to explore iconic rooms you know so well from Downton Abbey, such as the Drawing Room and the Library,” the listing notes. “For one night, you can follow in the footsteps of kings and queens and enjoy life as a Lord or Lady to celebrate the upcoming motion picture event, Downton Abbey.”

And this isn’t the first time Airbnb has offered once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences by renting out famous filming locations. To name a few: Tony Stark’s cabin, Bella Swan’s family home from Twilight and Bachelorette Hannah B’s windmill fantasy suite have all been offered by the vacation rental site.