Lionel Richie Announces 3-Day, Music-Filled Getaway in the Bahamas — and Invites Fans to Join Him! (Exclusive)

Lionel Richie knows how to plan the perfect getaway — and this time, he's bringing his fans with him!

The Grammy award-winning musician, 73, has curated the ultimate travel experience for his fans in celebration of his five-decade musical career, in collaboration with Vibee, a new "music-led destination experience company" founded by Live Nation. Richie will host the event, "Dancing on the Sand," at the Bahamas' famed Atlantis Paradise Island.

"I'm beyond excited to spend the weekend with my fans beachside in the Bahamas later this year," Richie said in a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "We've personally curated 'Dancing on the Sand,' a concert destination experience that I'll be headlining, joined by phenomenal performances by some very talented friends of mine, so this party will be going All Night Long!"

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, the three-day extravaganza will offer fans an exclusive opportunity to unwind at the luxury destination and also enjoy a series of concerts headlined by Richie himself. Fans can also see performances by Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers, Vanessa Carlton and more.

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on May 19, with a special fan club presale beginning on May 16.

Along with an intimate Q&A with the "Endless Love" singer, a number of VIP packages will be available for purchase, including private rum tastings, spa packages and even the opportunity to meet with Richie one-on-one.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Vibee president Harvey Cohen calls Richie "one of the greatest performers of our time" and reveals the event "will celebrate the superstar's influential career while giving guests a unique inside look at his life. We're excited for fans to get closer to Lionel than ever before as he performs his hits on the shores of Paradise Island."

Richie also had a hand in curating three themed pool parties for fans to enjoy during their stay: the "Sunset Soiree" kick-off, the "Hollywood Affair" equipped with a red carpet, and a special "Rewind Revue" 80s-inspired dance party.

View from the Atlantis Bahamas Resort. Atlantis Paradise Island

Each gathering will be held at the Atlantis Baths Colonnade pool, which is directly next to Cove Beach.

Richie recently helped host another all-star fete: his daughter Sofia's wedding in the South of France.

The singer escorted his daughter, 24, down the aisle at her wedding to music executive Elliot Grainge at the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes last month.

"That's my kid," Lionel can be heard saying in a video posted to Sofia's TikTok.

During an interview with Extra's Melvin Robert, Lionel joked of the wedding, "Listen to me, I've cried enough."

"Baby Girl got married. When I say that… it's a great feeling, I must say, I've known Elliot since he was 9 years old. So I know the groom really well. There's a thing down South we always say: 'Who's your people?' Well, I know his people, so it really is a real wonder to see them in love and just as happy as I've ever seen my little girl and Elliot."

For more details about 'Lionel Richie's Dancing on the Sand' and to purchase tickets, visit dancingonthesand.com.