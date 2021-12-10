Lily Collins Says Emily in Paris Is 'Weirdly Popular' with Flight Attendants: 'It's So Funny'

"And it's always a flight attendant," Lily Collins said of encountering Emily in Paris fans while traveling

Lily Collins knows exactly where she's likely to run into an Emily in Paris fan.

The two-time Golden Globe nominee, 32, revealed that she's encountered several superfans of the hit Netflix show — which returns for season two this month — during her travels. "You know where it's weirdly popular? On airplanes, in the sky," she said of the Darren Star-created show in a Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every flight attendant recently has knelt down and said, 'Do you want anything to drink? ... I just have to ask, is there a season 2?' And I'm about to go to sleep," Collins said. "And it's always a flight attendant, it's so funny."

She and her costar Ashley Park now get recognized while out in Paris, in part, Collins explained, because their real-life dynamic is so much like that of their characters Emily and Mindy.

Emily in paris Credit: Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

"It's very jarring, because we experienced season 1 coming out in COVID, so we weren't outside at all. No one really had time to interact with us, or we didn't know if it was hitting well with audiences," Collins explained. "And so, when we went back to Paris, we just found that we had to be more quiet, because we couldn't go anywhere without talking and amping each other up."

Park, 30, previously told PEOPLE what it was like filming season 2 during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were going into a country that was still on lockdown. I think we were just happy that we finished the second season, everybody was safe and we finished the entire thing," she said in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Lily Collins Reveals She Only Kept '2 or 3 Pieces' From Emily in Paris Wardrobe: 'Not Enough'

Star, 60, also gave PEOPLE a teaser of what's to come with the sophomore season, which he said "is by far a stronger season."

"There's a new love interest for [Emily], there's a lot more intrigue at work, in relationships," Star said in September. "I think she also just gets more immersed in learning French and really struggling with the language in a way she didn't get to do first in the first season, because she's really trying this season."