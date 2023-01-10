Lifestyle Travel Lewis Hamilton Documents Trip to Antarctica for His 38th Birthday: 'Super Grateful' "Another one around the sun ✌🏾," the British Formula 1 driver captioned the Instagram post on Saturday By Shafiq Najib Shafiq Najib Instagram Twitter Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 10, 2023 12:53 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lewis Hamilton/instagram Lewis Hamilton headed to the South Pole for his 38th birthday. On Saturday, the British Formula 1 driver shared a post featuring a video and pictures from his trip to Antarctica to celebrate the milestone. The video shows Hamilton documenting his walk in the snow while displaying the breathtaking scenery to his followers. F1 Star Lewis Hamilton Joins Group of Investors Set to Purchase the Denver Broncos "Look at that view out there, super grateful, it's a great way to start the year, [the] most beautiful place I've ever been…," he said in the video. In the snapshots, the athlete kept himself warm by wearing a bright orange jacket while pairing it with black pants and a pair of boots. "Another one around the sun ✌🏾," he wrote in the Instagram caption. Celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comment section to wish him a happy birthday including Kris Jenner, Diplo, and Tommy Hilfiger. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "Happy Birthday Lewis we love you!!! ❤️🎂🥳🙏😍," Jenner, 67, wrote while Diplo, 44, commented, "Big up yourself brother." Meanwhile, Hilfiger, 71, added, "Happy birthday Lewis! Have a good one 🎉." Hamilton was also spotted in a clip with Nina Dobrev, 34, shared on an Instagram post by Olympic gold-medalist snowboarder Shaun White last week as the group visited Adelie penguins in Victoria Land, Antarctica. Alicia Keys Conquers Fears on Family Ski Trip: 'It Forces You to Live on YOUR Edge' "So F-ing cuteeee!!! Nina and I obviously… not the penguins," White, 36, captioned the post. According to Daily Mail, Hamilton also went for a run in the snow during the trip last week, sharing a video of himself with the caption, "11km run in Antarctica, best run ever when you run past penguins and seals."