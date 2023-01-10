Lewis Hamilton Documents Trip to Antarctica for His 38th Birthday: 'Super Grateful'

"Another one around the sun ✌🏾," the British Formula 1 driver captioned the Instagram post on Saturday

Published on January 10, 2023
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnHmN6lORVX/?igshid=Zjc2ZTc4Nzk%3D
Photo: Lewis Hamilton/instagram

Lewis Hamilton headed to the South Pole for his 38th birthday.

On Saturday, the British Formula 1 driver shared a post featuring a video and pictures from his trip to Antarctica to celebrate the milestone.

The video shows Hamilton documenting his walk in the snow while displaying the breathtaking scenery to his followers.

"Look at that view out there, super grateful, it's a great way to start the year, [the] most beautiful place I've ever been…," he said in the video.

In the snapshots, the athlete kept himself warm by wearing a bright orange jacket while pairing it with black pants and a pair of boots.

"Another one around the sun ✌🏾," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

Celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comment section to wish him a happy birthday including Kris Jenner, Diplo, and Tommy Hilfiger.

"Happy Birthday Lewis we love you!!! ❤️🎂🥳🙏😍," Jenner, 67, wrote while Diplo, 44, commented, "Big up yourself brother." Meanwhile, Hilfiger, 71, added, "Happy birthday Lewis! Have a good one 🎉."

Hamilton was also spotted in a clip with Nina Dobrev, 34, shared on an Instagram post by Olympic gold-medalist snowboarder Shaun White last week as the group visited Adelie penguins in Victoria Land, Antarctica.

"So F-ing cuteeee!!! Nina and I obviously… not the penguins," White, 36, captioned the post.

According to Daily Mail, Hamilton also went for a run in the snow during the trip last week, sharing a video of himself with the caption, "11km run in Antarctica, best run ever when you run past penguins and seals."

