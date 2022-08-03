Leslie Jordan Plays Tour Guide on N.Y.C. Bus — and It's a Trip Down Memory Lane: 'I've Come Pretty Far'

The beloved actor brought many jokes — but very few landmark details — to a hilarious ride through the city

By
Published on August 3, 2022 02:57 PM
Leslie Jordan Plays Tour Guide on New York City Bus
Leslie Jordan. Photo: GetYourGuide

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Leslie Jordan!

The Emmy Award winner, 67, turned heads atop a double-decker bus in New York City last Wednesday, playing tour guide to a group of devoted fans who bought tickets. Despite drawing major applause and laughter from his passengers, the Call Me Kat star says he didn't do much prep work.

"I really didn't because I got nervous," Jordan — who partnered with booking platform GetYourGuide on the campy excursion — tells PEOPLE. "I did have a cheat sheet, things that had happened in Times Square, but mainly I tried to bring it to me and my experiences. This is my New York. I got a little dirty."

He made that clear to passengers from the get-go, telling them, "We're gonna have some fun today, because, you know what? I'm gonna make it all up as I go, because I don't know a whole lot about New York City. But they're paying me a whole lot of money."

Indeed, what he lacked in landmark insight, Jordan more than made up for with sassy commentary. Among the highlights: "I can't work this way," he joked as a cameraman walked through the tight quarters.

At another point, he recalled walking up Park Avenue in his youth as he spotted "a beautiful girl standing there in a mink coat."

"She opened it and had nothing on," he continued as passengers giggled. "She was completely naked! I screamed and told her, 'Honey, you're barking up the wrong tree.'"

Leslie Jordan and Robyn Schall Play Tour Guide on New York City Bus
Robyn Schall and Leslie Jordan. Nick Maslow

Along for the trip down memory lane was pal Robyn Schall, a stand-up comedian whose video about her "2020 goal list" went viral in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"You come to New York, you steal a bus, you kidnap all these people, and you don't invite me?" Schall said in a comedic entrance.

The funnyman's favorite tour moment, however, was driving near his first apartment on Lexington Avenue, where he lived long before finding success in Hollywood.

"I was just thinking, 'My God — how many years ago that was? Forty, fifty years ago,'" Jordan — who recently bought his first condo in West Hollywood, California — tells PEOPLE. "It just seemed so full circle. I was really a struggling actor then. I had an agency here that handled me only for commercials and I was told, 'Well, they shoot commercials back east when it's pretty. So you've got to go back east when it's nice and they can shoot.' So I would come back here for part of the year. It was such a struggle."

RELATED VIDEO: Leslie Jordan Tells Shania Twain 'God Made Me' Gay, Why He 'Quit Going' to Church: 'I'm Not a Mistake'

"But that was a moment," he adds, "to drive past and think, 'Wow, you know, I've come pretty far.'"

As much as Jordan appreciated the tour, he admits his famous Will & Grace character, the fabulously flamboyant Beverly Leslie, would not be so thrilled to board a bus.

"I think this would be a little beneath him," Jordan says of Karen Walker's rich nemesis. "He's probably in a limo... a car. You never say 'limo' out here. I've learned the language: car, and it can't be white. It's got to be black or navy."

Related Articles
Wilmer Valderrama USO tour in Bavaria Photo Diary
Wilmer Valderrama's USO Tour Photo Diary
Leslie Jordan ; Lady Gaga
Leslie Jordan 'Didn't Know' He Was Filming 'American Horror Story' with 'the' Lady Gaga
Anthony Anderson on Ellen
Anthony Anderson Shares Hilarious Details About Riding Home from Best Buy with Strangers
LadyGang Announces Multi-City Book Tour for New Book: 'We're Having Our Rockstar Moment'
'LadyGang' Announces Multi-City 'The Lady Secrets Tour' for New Book: 'Our Rockstar Moment'
Dirty Daddy: A Tribute to Bob Saget is a celebration of Bob’s life in comedy with his friends and family. Featuring John Stamos, Jeff Ross, Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, John Mayer, Darren Criss, Kelly Rizzo-Saget, Mike Binder, Jackson Browne, Seth Green, Mike Young, Michael Keaton, Candace Cameron Bure Dave Coulier, Dave Chappelle, Tim Allen, Paul Rodriguez, Jon Lovitz, Lara and Aubrey Saget.
All the Funniest and Most Tearjerking Moments from Bob Saget's Netflix Tribute Special
Brett Eldredge's New Album 'Songs About You' Debuts Tomorrow with Rave Reviews
Brett Eldredge Opens a 'Window of Magic' to Make His New Album: 'There's So Much More to Who I Am'
Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson Catches Ride Home from Best Buy with Strangers: 'No Idea Who These People Are'
Jerrod Carmichael attends the "Ramy" Premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Alamo Lamar A on March 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Jerrod Carmichael Shares How Coming Out as Gay Impacted His Bond with His Mom: It's 'Tricky'
John Stamos, the voice of Iron Man in Disney Junior’s “Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” joins his son for a real-life encounter with Iron Man in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif., Aug 1, 2022.
Celebs at Disney!'' John Stamos, Viola Davis and More Stars at the Happiest Place on Earth
gettyimages-518893152-1.jpg
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Relationship Timeline
Miley Cyrus
Diplo's Plane Door Opens En Route to Texas, Plus More Celebs Who've Shared Their Scary Plane Stories
Blake shelton, Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Jokes He's a Better Farmer Than Blake Shelton: 'He's Pretend Farming'
Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"
Ramin Karimloo on Romancing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway's 'Funny Girl' : 'I've Been Blown Away'
Padma Lakashmi, Tim Allen , Martin Short
20 Stars Reveal How They Got Their SAG Cards
Dr King ordaining Reverend Jordan
Reverend Baptized and Ordained by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: 'He Attracted Your Imagination'
leslie jordan and shania twain
Leslie Jordan Tells Shania Twain 'God Made Me' Gay, Why He 'Quit Going' to Church: 'I'm Not a Mistake'