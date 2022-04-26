LeBron James Vacations With Wife in Maldives After Playoff Elimination: 'That S— HURT'

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers failed to make it to the NBA playoffs after facing their seventh straight loss in April

Simone Biles Vacation https://www.instagram.com/kingjames/?hl=en NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Simone Biles Vacation https://www.instagram.com/kingjames/?hl=en NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: Basketball Player LeBron James attends the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

LeBron James isn't letting the Lakers' loss keep him from having fun on vacation.

The NBA star, 37, got far away from his professional woes on a trip to the Four Seasons Private Island Maldives, a luxury resort in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a series of videos he re-shared from his wife Savannah's Instagram Stories, the Lakers player held a bottle in one hand and a glass in the other, cheerfully turning in a slow two step as the ocean waves rolled in behind him.

James also shared a video of a sunset swim with his family. He shares sons Lebron "Bronny" Jr., 17, Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7, with his wife, 35. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary last September.

LeBron James Credit: LeBron James/Instagram

The trip comes after the Lakers less than stellar season, which resulted in the team not qualifying for the NBA playoffs. After losing to the Phoenix Suns 121-110 earlier this month in their seventh straight loss, the team was eliminated from playoff contention.

"Extremely disappointed," Lakers coach Frank Vogel told ESPN at the time. "Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family, who gave us all this opportunity and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball and we fell short."

James responded to missing out on the post-season action over the weekend. "I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This s––t HURT. Ok back to watching these games," he tweeted.

Since being drafted in 2003, James has missed the playoffs four times in his career. Amid the series of losses, he opened up about the team's tough times sharing that he felt "like poop."

Related Video: LeBron James, Bruce Willis and Jared Leto Score 2022 Razzie Nominations for 'Worst' Performances

"Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance," James previously told reporters when asked about the team's playoffs chances after losing to Dallas during the regular season. "So, that's my confidence. Obviously, at the end of the day, we've got to come in here and win ballgames and we got to play better."