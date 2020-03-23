Learn the Secrets of Being a Disney Imagineer With This Free Online Course Your Entire Family Can Take Right Now

Image zoom Disney Parks

If you’ve ever wanted to step into the shoes of a Disney Imagineer, now’s your chance. Khan Academy and Pixar have teamed up with Walt Disney Imagineers to create Imagineering in a Box, a free online course that gives you a behind-the-scenes peek into theme park design. Whether you’ve always wondered how Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge was created or you’re a huge fan of classic Disney rides, there’s something in this course for everyone.

According to a Disney Parks Blog post from Josh Gorin, a creative development executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, the course will feature over 30 videos from Imagineers, interactive activities, and case-studies from the Disney Parks.

In the blog post, Gorin says, “With so many families at home together right now, we thought this would be an especially useful time to share this program with you. It’s available to all and completely free.” The program is perfect for at-home learning, as he notes “we are so excited to share with learners of all ages the unique ways that science, technology, engineering, and math can be combined with creativity and design to create larger-than-life entertainment for millions all around the world.”

The course takes students through three lessons. The first is named “Creating Worlds,” and it illustrates the process of creating a themed land, including land layout and landscape. Imagineers talk about the integration of all the senses into the land through visual design, smell, sounds, foods, and more.

The second lesson is all about designing attractions, and it includes a ride simulator exercise. The third and final lesson is dedicated to characters — including character concepts and animatronics. Listen as Imagineers take you step by step through the creation of themed lands and attractions, and use exercises to test your new skills and get creative.

The program is completely free, and you can find it on the Khan Academy website. You can use the hashtags #Disney, #BetterTogether and #ImagineeringinaBox on Instagram and tag @WaltDisneyImagineering for a chance to be featured. And you never know — you might just ignite the spark for the next generation of Disney Imagineers.

