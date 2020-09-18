Launches We Love: PEOPLE Editors' Favorite New Travel Items You Can Shop Now
From suitcases to eye masks and everything in between — here are the new travel accessories our editors love taking off with
Bearaby Travel Napper
The newest launch from Bearaby allows you to take all the warm and fuzzy feelings of a weighted blanket on the go!
The Travel Napper, launching July 13, is a smaller, lighter and portable version of the weighted blanket that made them famous — the Napper — and boasts the same calming and relaxing benefits.
According to the Bearaby website, weighted blankets can help increase serotonin and melatonin and decrease cortisol levels in the body. So if you're an anxious flyer, this one's for you.
Available in five colorways — Evening Rose, Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Cloud White and Midnight Blue — the Travel Napper is knit from 100-percent biodegradable organic cotton, and comes in a carry-on sized canvas tote. Unlike some of Bearaby's larger blankets, each Travel Napper weighs 10 pounds.
Buy It! $209, bearaby.com
Monos Metro Sling
Canadian travel brand Monos is slinging a brand-new travel bag!
The Metro Sling, launching July 14, is a compact, single-strap bag designed for life on the go — boasting plenty of room for essentials, a full-length exterior pocket for easy access to your phone or passport, and interior pockets and a keychain carabiner for smart and simple organization.
Whether you choose to wear it across your chest or over your shoulder, the Metro Sling is a chic-yet-practical way to keep everything important within easy reach while traveling.
Available in seven colorways — including three vegan leather and four waterproof nylon styles — the bag is made using all sustainable materials, as Monos is Climate Neutral certified, meaning they achieve net-zero carbon emissions.
Buy It! $90 for nylon, $95 for vegan leather, monos.com
Away's The Cosmetics Bag
The cult-favorite brand responsible for the recent hard-case luggage renaissance just launched its first-ever bag designed specifically for toting beauty items.
The water-resistant nylon design is available in two colors, black and petal pink. The boxy design has a vintage feel and contains a detachable makeup brush roll inside the top lid and transparent pockets for easy organization and access on the go.
For larger toiletries, Away also offers a multi-compartment hanging case with removable pouches.
Buy It! $75; awaytravel.com
KonMari x Paravel
Marie Kondo is the queen of organization, so travel brand Paravel knew they were in good hands when they teamed up with her to create a new, limited-edition line of travel organizers.
Together, Kondo and Paravel have created two new products, available online now: The KonMari x Paravel Storage Cube and the KonMari x Paravel Packing Cube Quad, both $65 each and rendered in Kondo's signature blue.
The Storage Cube is designed to be used while traveling and at home and is the perfect size to keep a checked suitcase tidy or stow away seasonal items under the bed. It has handles on the sides for easy lifting, and a transparent viewing panel so you can see what's inside in a snap.
The Packing Cube Quad provides four different-sized cubes for separating clothes, jewelry, toiletries and more.
Both new products are water-resistant, made using recycled plastic water bottles and have interior quotes from Kondo about the joys of a tidy life!
Buy It! $65, tourparavel.com
Dagne Dover 'New Vibrations' Collection
Dagne Dover, the bag line famous for its super-chic Neoprene designs, is welcoming summer with a new range of useful and stylish totes!
The "New Vibrations" collection includes three styles: the Daily Tote (pictured), the Laila Cage Tote and the Tokyo Turnlock Tote — each with plenty of inside pockets, perfect for the organized traveler.
The Daily Tote and the Laila Cage Tote are both made with vegan leather, while the Tokyo Turnlock Tote is made of genuine pebbled leather and has adjustable straps.
Once commuting becomes the norm again, the Daily Tote is designed to lug stuff from home to office and everywhere in between. It's available in two different sizes (medium and large) and three different colors: Onyx, Bone and Pinto (pictured).
Buy It! Daily Tote, Starting at $275; dagnedover.com
The Home Edit x Calpak
If you've watched Get Organized with The Home Edit on Netflix, you know Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the professional organizers behind The Home Edit, are all about creating seamless systems.
Their newest project, a collaboration with popular luggage and travel brand Calpak, is all about having a go-to system in place to make one's travel experience easier, more enjoyable and a whole lot cuter.
The Home Edit x Calpak, which launched March 9 exclusively on the Calpak website, includes six travel essentials: a sweatshirt and jogger set, a set of three face masks, a shawl blanket, a set of three zippered pouches and a neck pillow, each embroidered with a rainbow as a nod to The Home Edit's signature color coding method.
Buy It! Starting at $35, calpaktravel.com
Yeti Crossroads Collection
The cult-favorite cooler and drinkware company is expanding its range of offerings yet again, this time with its sights set on those ready to hit the road for longer than a day trip or a tailgate. While they've offered some bags since 2017, the new collection includes three backpacks, two duffels and two soft-side roll-aboards, all made of their heavy-duty "Tuffskin" nylon. (Hard case luggage is coming later this spring.) Prices start at $25 for small packing cubes and reach $450 for the large wheeled suitcase.
Buy it! Items from $25; yeti.com
Away by Rashida Jones
Parks and Recreation's Rashida Jones is no stranger to fitting her life in a suitcase to hit the road. Now, she's using all she's learned as lifelong traveler to launch her second collaboration with popular travel brand Away.
Available online and in stores on October 20, Away by Rashida Jones is a limited edition line of suitcases and accessories designed for the stylish traveler.
Crafted from vegan leather and canvas, the items in the collection include a set of packing cubes, a duffel, a belt bag, a tablet case and hard-shell luggage in various sizes and colors.
Buy It! Starting at $45, awaytravel.com
Travelpro x Travel + Leisure
On September 17, Travelpro and Travel + Leisure announced that they had teamed up to create a collection comprised of nine functional yet stylish pieces — four hard-sided suitcases and five soft companion bags, designed to be mixed and matched
"This new line is all about bringing style and ease to every trip, as travelers begin to get out there and explore the world once again," Jacqui Gifford, Editor in Chief of Travel + Leisure explained in a press release. (Travel + Leisure is published by Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)
The hard cases come in in White Sand, Monaco Blue and Whistler Grey, and the soft are available in the previous three colors as well as Black Diamond.
Buy It! Starting at $245, travelpro.com
Ostrich Pillow Original
This pillow looks like it might be embarassing to wear, but trust us, it's insanely comfortable. If you can get past the laughs from your fellow passengers, you might just have the most comfortable plane-sleep of your life. And if you are too ashamed to actually put it on your head, it's just as comfortable leaned up against a window.
Buy It! $99; ostrichpillow.com
Roam Globetrotter Suitcase
This suitcase is lightweight, rolls like a breeze and easily fits a week's worth of clothes for two people. It closes easily and has a convenient and easy-to-use lock built into the zipper.
Buy It! $550; roamluggage.com
Mark & Graham Ripstop Duffel
For a small duffel, this fits a lot, and it was made for over-stuffing, but the zipper stays extra secure. It's got a 90s feel, and the waterproof material makes it easy to clean. Even foundation immediately came out with makeup wipes!
Buy It! $79-$99 with a free monogram; markandgraham.com
Flight001 Spacepak Toiletry Case
This bag fits everything — including bigger products like electric toothbrushes, deodorants and face lotions. It has a variety of zip pockets for keeping things like facial oils and lotions secure, netting and even smaller zips for travel-size toothpastes you worry might explode. It's a little larger than other toiletry bags, but it eliminates the need for any other type of dopp kit.
Buy It! $45; flight001.com
Timbuk2 Stack Packing Cubes
These look nice, and have a breathable mesh portion so you don't as gross putting dirty gym clothes back in them. They're expandable and the zippers are smooth. Plus, the larger one has a handle on top which you can use when taking out the cube or putting it in your suitcase. They're truly the right sizes, and you can jam a ton in the larger one without it taking up too much real estate in your suitcase. The smallest one is nice from an organizational standpoint in that it is the right size to fit two whole outfits or all of your tops for a trip.
Buy It! $49.99; timbuk2.com
The Laundress Travel Pack
"Complete with a crease release spray, fabric fresh spray, delicate wash and a stain remover, this set has everything you need to give your clothes a refresh while away from home. The fragrances aren't too overpowering, but make your clothes feel clean, and the laundry bag helps separate your dirties.
Buy It! $52; thelaundress.com
Aether Large Welded Duffle
Heartier than your typical overnight bag, this is a great option for trips where a rollerboard suitcase doesn't make sense (think: when jamming stuff into the back of a car or traversing any terrain tougher than an airport terminal). The large size is suitable for a week-long trip, but there's also a smaller (and more affordable) version for shorter stints.
Buy It! $250; aetherapparel.com
Dagne Dover Hunter Toiletry Bag
This bag is small but mighty. It looks so tiny that you think you won't fit anything, but it stretches! It's not all encompassing, but it can fit most makeup routines — and the little Velcro pockets can come out so you can customize based on how organized you like your toiletries. The material is high-quality, and it's just plain cute.
Buy It! $35; dagnedover.com
Love Home & Planet Re-Wear Dry Wash Spray
This has a nice, not-too-overpowering scent that definitely feels like a refresher on your clothes. The one downside: it doesn't come in travel-size, so you can only pack it when you check a bag or for a road trip.
Buy It! $7; target.com
Flight001 Spacepak Undergarments
These work super well in a suitcase. They have two sides — one for clean and one for dirty — which solves one of the biggest problems for travelers. They also fit a lot more than you'd expect them to!
Buy It! $45; flight001.com