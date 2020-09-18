The newest launch from Bearaby allows you to take all the warm and fuzzy feelings of a weighted blanket on the go!

The Travel Napper, launching July 13, is a smaller, lighter and portable version of the weighted blanket that made them famous — the Napper — and boasts the same calming and relaxing benefits.

According to the Bearaby website, weighted blankets can help increase serotonin and melatonin and decrease cortisol levels in the body. So if you're an anxious flyer, this one's for you.

Available in five colorways — Evening Rose, Asteroid Grey, Moonstone Grey, Cloud White and Midnight Blue — the Travel Napper is knit from 100-percent biodegradable organic cotton, and comes in a carry-on sized canvas tote. Unlike some of Bearaby's larger blankets, each Travel Napper weighs 10 pounds.

Buy It! $209, bearaby.com