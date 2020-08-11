The Blockbuster — located in Bend, Oregon — became the sole surviving location of the video rental chain when the second to last store in Australia closed in 2019

World's Last Blockbuster Becomes an Airbnb — and It Costs Only $4 a Night to Stay There!

Movie lovers can now rewind and unwind at the last remaining Blockbuster store in the world.

Located in Bend, Oregon, the sole surviving location of the video rental chain has been transformed into a limited-time Airbnb as a way to thank its supporters for keeping the business alive, offering locals the opportunity to enjoy a '90s-themed sleepover between its shelves of videotapes.

Starting on August 17, Deschutes County residents can book one of three reservations for a one-night stay inside the store for only $4 (plus taxes and fees) — around the price of a movie rental during what manager Sandi Harding calls "simpler times."

Harding says on Blockbuster's Airbnb listing that guests will have be provided with a pull-out couch, bean bag chairs, pillows and "'new releases' from the '90s" for the ultimate movie marathon experience, along with face coverings, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer in keeping with safety protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"And remember, the store is all yours for the night! So let loose, blast the boombox and wear your favorite ‘90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era," she touts.

The rental allows up to four people from the same household in adherence to local guidelines.

Reservations will take place on September 18 to 20, though the '90s-inspired living room space — complete with a TV and VCR — will remain in the store for visitors to check out, according to Airbnb.

Blockbuster was forced to shut down its stores across the country due to the popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. Bend's outpost, which opened in 2000, became the only remaining Blockbuster store in the world when the second to last location in Australia permanently closed its doors in March 2019.

The final storefront has been somewhat of a tourist attraction, according to Harding. The manager told The New York Times last year that the store signs up new accounts each day, many of them visitors who traveled to Bend just to visit the last Blockbuster.

“It’s almost re-energized us, that we’re the last one,” she said. “They treat us like celebrities.”