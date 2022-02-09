Las Vegas Airline Lets Customers Join the 'Mile High Club' for $995: 'Leave with a Bigger Smile'

Love Cloud's unique flights start at 45 minutes and go up to 90

This Valentine's Day, couples can take their romance to new heights.

The Las Vegas-based company Love Cloud is offering a unique experience called the Mile High Club Flight. For $995, guests get flown around for 45 minutes on one of its two planes — and are encouraged to make the most of their time in the air. Afterwards they receive a commemorative membership card signed by their pilot.

Customers can also upgrade to a 60-minute flight for $1,095 or a 90-minute flight for $1,495. For an extra $300, they get transportation to and from the plane, a bottle of champagne, a dozen long stemmed roses and chocolates.

Two aeroplanes leaving a contrail heart Credit: Getty Images

There are also options for anyone not looking to make love at altitude. Love Cloud also offers romantic dinner flights and wedding and vow renewal flights.

According to The New York Times, couples can pay $1,195 to get married on a Love Cloud plane and for $400 more, they can tack on a three course meal for two.

Most of the company's customers are couples, but, according to the Times, they have accommodated groups of three or four, with an additional fee of $200 per person.

Upon boarding, flyers who have booked the Mile High Club trip will find a pair of twin mattress and pillows with red satin sheets, per the outlet. There's only a curtain separating the main cabin from the cockpit, but the pilot wears noise-cancelling headphones.

"You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face," founder Andy Johnson, 40, told the Times.

According to the company's website, Johnson founded a flight school where he has taught. He hopes the trips "offer something new and memorable for couples."