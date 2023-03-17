Kristin Cavallari Explores Ice Caves During Vacation in Northern Europe: 'A Trip I'll Never Forget'

The Uncommon James founder and friends took a trip to Finland, Stockholm and Iceland

By
Published on March 17, 2023 01:36 PM
Kristin Cavallari
Photo: Kristin Cavallari/instagram

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying the Northern sights!

In a carousel of photos on Instagram Thursday, The Hills alum, 36, shared highlights of her recent wintry European escape — which included stops in Finland, Stockholm and Iceland.

"And for the final stop, ICELAND. From the blue lagoon to a snowmobile ride to an ice cave, this is a trip I'll never forget 🙌🏻," she wrote, alongside snaps of herself posing inside an ice cave, sliding on the frozen tundra, and relaxing with best friend and hairstylist Justin Anderson and another friend in an outdoor pool.

Days earlier, the Very Cavallari star "laughed" her way through Stockholm, while modeling a teddy bear cocoon coat, among other cold-wear couture. She also rode on a dog sled and indulged in the local fare.

And in Finland, Cavallari enjoyed a "bucket list' moment: seeing the elusive Northern Lights.

Kristin Cavallari Vacations gallery - northern lights
Kristin Cavallari/instagram

For Cavallari, the vacation comes at a busy time for the mom, who shares three children — Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

Her third cookbook, Truly Simple, hits shelves on April 4.

