Mom down!

While vacationing with her family, Kristen Bell shared a video on Instagram of a hilarious tumble she took while elegantly walking through the beautiful waters of a Michigan lake.

“The CORRECT way to use those insta superzooms! #puremichigan,” the actress, 38, wrote, applying the heart-filled superzoom filter to her video as splashes into the water while wearing a black bikini and sunglasses.

Bell credited actor Ryan Hansen for capturing the moment. The two have been close friends since their days on Veronica Mars together, and will reunite for the show’s revival fourth-season later this month.

The Good Place actress and her husband, Dax Shepard — both Michigan natives — are currently on their annual vacation to the Midwest state with their children, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4. And the famous pair have been documenting every moment of the trip on their Instagram pages.

RELATED: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Celebrate the Fourth of July in Rare Photo with Their Daughters

“@Daxshepard, and my 2 favorite kittens in the #mitten! #puremichigan #freshcoast,” Bell captioned a video on Monday of Shepard, 44, playing in the water with their daughters.

Hansen, 38, has also been a part of the family trip, and posed with Shepard for a hilarious photo of the two men showing off their muscles in the water, which both actors and Bell shared on social media.

Hansen also posted a group shot from the Fourth of July of himself, his wife Amy, Shepard and Bell, and actress Monica Paldman, who is a friend of the couples due to her work on The Good Place and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. She is also the cohost and producer of Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert.

On July 4, Bell and Shepard both shared a photo of their family of four celebrating the holiday, witnessing an impressive fireworks display.

“Grateful for so many things today,” Bell captioned her post.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Shares the Unexpected Trip That Changed Her Marriage for the Better

In 2017, the actress opened up in an interview with Airbnbmag about how returning to her home state for vacation changed her marriage for the better.

“My husband and I really wanted our kids to experience some time on a Michigan lake like we did growing up,” Bell writes. So in summer 2016, the couple rented a 15-bedroom house and spent a week kayaking, playing ping-pong and making s’mores.

Image zoom Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

More importantly, however, Bell says, she and Shepard, who’ve been open about their relationship’s “volatile” start and the importance of therapy in their marriage, got closer to one another.

“I learned more about my husband as we both shared stories about things we did growing up,” Bell writes. So it’s no surprise, she notes, the experience is one worth repeating: “We’ve decided to go home, at least for a week, to a Michigan lake every year.”