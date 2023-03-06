Kourtney Kardashian Channels 'Fear and Loathing' During Las Vegas Vacation with Travis Barker

When Kourtney Kardashian's life gets complicated, she knows a quick trip to Las Vegas can set things right.

The Kardashians star, 43, showed off her new blond look while posing next to a Vegas slot machine in a series of Instagram snaps that quoted Hunter S. Thompson's iconic novel – Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.

"Every now and then when your life gets complicated and the weasels start closing in, the only cure is to load up on heinous chemicals and then drive like a bastard from Hollywood to Las Vegas ... with the music at top volume and at least a pint of ether," the post read.

The famous quote was used in the 1998 film adaption, with Johnny Depp playing the wide-eyed journalist on a drug-addled trip through Sin City.

However, the reference went over the head of Khloe Kardashian, 38, who was a bit confused by her sister's Instagram post.

"I have no idea what this caption means, but I love your hair with a side flip!" Khloe commented under the photos.

To which Kourtney replied: "Let's have a movie marathon !! I'll bring my hair flip."

In Kourtney's Instagram post, she dons dark sunglasses and a T-shirt featuring her husband Travis Barker's band, Blink-182.

The couple was in Las Vegas to watch the blockbuster heavyweight title fight UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at T-Mobile Arena.

And they were not the only celebrities in attendance, with a shirtless and ripped Jake Gyllenhaal stunning the crowd when he entered The Octagon to film a fight scene for his upcoming remake of the classic 1989 film Road House.

The Vegas trip came mere days after Barker, 47, took to Instagram to share photos of his recent surgery.

"Thank you for all the love and prayers and understanding this week as I went into surgery," the Blink-182 drummer began the Instagram caption.

"It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn't continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically," he wrote. "So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon🥁🤘"