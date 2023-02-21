Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Romantic 'Snowed-In' Valentine's Day Trip with Husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is enjoying a romantic desert escape with her husband Travis!

The Poosh founder, 43, and her husband, 47, celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple with a trip to the luxe Utah resort, Amangiri. The Canyon Point getaway is a hotspot for many celebrities, including Kourtney's sisters: Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have both visited.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, The Kardashians star shared an inside look into her recent romantic trip with a series of photos and videos. In one clip, Kourtney and Travis both step outside to record the surrounding scenery as snow starts sticking to the ground.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

She captioned the post: "snowed in with my Valentine."

Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

Along with enjoying the fresh snow with her husband, the Lemme founder posted a glimpse of the couple's hotel room featuring rose petals arranged into their initials inside of a heart and the room's incredible view of the surrounding canyons.

She also showed off their cozy dinner setup by the fire along with shots of her and Travis exploring the resort's endless desert landscape.

The musician couldn't help but gush over his wife's post in the comments: "Friends yesterday, lovers today, soulmates forever ❤️‍🔥," he wrote.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kourtney Kardashian Barker/Instagram

The Blink-182 drummer also honored the day of love with a carousel of photos from their getaway.

"First Valentine's Day with you as my wife. I love you," he wrote beside a selfie of the couple posing in front of the rocky landscape. He also included shots of him and his wife sporting matching skull jackets and the view from the resort during a clear starry night.

Kourtney took to the comments section to echo a similar sentiment, writing, "First Valentine's Day with my husband 🥹♾️❤️‍🔥🖤 my forever Valentine."

The couple legally wed at a California courthouse in May 2022, shortly after their "practice wedding" at a Las Vegas wedding chapel in April.

Later in May, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows in Portofino, Italy, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, including their six children: Kourtney's sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 10, and Travis' son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23.