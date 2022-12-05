Kourtney Kardashian Shares Photos from Travis Barker's Birthday in Tennessee, Including Huge Rental House

Kourtney Kardashian is reminiscing about her Tennessee getaway with her husband!

On Saturday, The Kardashians star, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram from her Southern getaway with husband Travis Barker for his 47th birthday. "You're the only ten I see," she wrote alongside some picturesque photos from the trip.

The Poosh founder also shared a closer look at the impressive lodge they stayed in on TikTok, revealing a huge "Happy Birthday Travis" banner through the window. Showing off the vast space, Kardashian gives her followers a 360-degree view of the property's golf carts, woodsy backdrop and sprawling driveway.

The pair previously even teased a move to Tennessee

Commenting on her husband's post from the trip, Kourtney wrote 'Let's move there,' with a cowboy smiley face and glass of whiskey emojis. Barker replied, 'Yesssss.'

After celebrating his birthday on November 14, Barker also made a post on Instagram that included members of the family — such as his daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 19 — during the trip. He also has a 19-year-old son named Landon, while Kourtney shares three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — with her ex, Scott Disick.

On the season finale of The Kardashians, the reality star opened up about spending time with both her and Barker's kids.

"Our family's expanding and growing and we have so much to be thankful for," she says. "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing."

She continues: "I love that because we've all known each other for 10 years and all of the kids have had so many memories with each other, that it just feels so good to continue to have the best time together. I just think it's about two families joining together in this true love fairytale."

Frazer Harrison/Getty

After years of friendship and finally making their romance public in February 2021, the couple got legally married in Santa Barbara days before tying the knot in an intimate Italian ceremony in May 2022.

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

Their Italian "fairy-tale" wedding was held at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, in Portofino and was attended by family and friends.