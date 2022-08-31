Kourtney Kardashian Posts Throwback Vacation Photos with Travis Barker in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker can't get enough of Italy, where they exchanged wedding vows in May and vacationed the summer before

By
Published on August 31, 2022 02:43 PM
kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Photo: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be ready for another romantic rendezvous with Travis Barker!

The star posted a sweet series of throwback photos on Instagram Wednesday from their Mediterranean vacation last summer simply captioned, "Italian Riviera, August 2021."

In addition to showing off some of their PDA moments, Kardashian, 43, also shared pictures of the colorful homes, the stunning seaside, beaches, and overall scenery.

Barker, 46, commented on the photos, and wrote, "Ti amo," and Kourtney's sister Khloe posted several heart emojis.

Italy is certainly a special destination spot for the Poosh founder and Blink- 182 drummer, as the two had an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.

kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Just weeks prior to their trip to the Italian Riviera in 2021, Barker and Kardashian headed to Los Cabo, Mexico, marking the first time he flew on a plane since he was involved in a 2008 crash that killed 4 people and left Barker with third-degree burns on more than half of his body.

Travis later posted an Instagram photo of himself and Kardashian kissing as they stood in front of Kylie Jenner's jet, and captioned it, "With you anything is possible."

Kardashian commented, "Anything and everything with you."

kourtney-kardashian-travis-barker-italian-riviera
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

For their Portofino wedding extravaganza, the couple tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, surrounded by their closest friends and family. The reception was hosted at a nearby 16th-century castle, Castello Brown.

They pulled out all of the style stops with stunning bride and groom ensembles — Kardashian in a Dolce & Gabbana minidress inspired by "lingerie of the 1960s" paired with a show-stopping, embroidered veil and Barker in a dashing suit.

PEOPLE was the first to confirm Kardashian and Barker's relationship in January 2021. By October 2021, Barker had proposed to her with a diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

"It was a complete surprise for Kourtney. Travis told her family that he planned to propose, but everyone was great at keeping it secret," a family friend revealed to PEOPLE at the time.

