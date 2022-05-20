The couple will host their reception at Castello Brown in the seaside village of Portofino

All About the Italian Castle Where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Will Have Their Wedding Reception

Mandatory Credit: Photo by imageBROKER/Shutterstock (2119152a) Fortress, Castello Brown, Castello di San Giorgio, above the harbour in the village of Portofino, Riviera, Liguria, Italy VARIOUS

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding is sure to be their most spectacular!

After a Vegas "practice wedding" in April and a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara earlier this month, The Kardashians star, 43, and the drummer, 46, are saying 'I do' once again in Italy. The couple chose Castello Brown, a 16th century castle in the seaside town of Portofino, as their reception venue, while they chose L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana, as the ceremony site.

Located on the coast of northern Italy just southeast of the city of Genoa, Portofino is certainly a picture perfect wedding location. Not only does the castle boast breathtaking views of Portofino bay and the Mediterranean Sea, it's also rich in history.

Castello Brown was a military stronghold dating all the way back to 1425, according to the venue's website. In the eighteenth century, the castle fell under French rule, and Napoleon Bonaparte even guarded the structure with his troops in an effort to ward off British ships passing through.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rumored to get married at castello brown portofino Credit: imageBROKER/Shutterstock

The castle gets its name from English Consul Montague Yeats Brown who refurbished it into a private residence in the nineteenth century. It has been owned by the Municipality of Portofino since 1961.

These days, the Castello is a private event space that can be rented for weddings and other gatherings, art shows and culinary events. According to the "Rates" page on their site, it costs between 3,500 and 5,000 Euros (about $3,700-$5,300) to rent the castle for a day between April and September, depending on the day of the week.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rumored to get married at castello brown portofino Credit: mega

Italy is a favorite vacation spot of celebrities, including the Kardashian-Jenners. Kourtney and Travis traveled around the country last summer, making a stop in Venice and cruising around on a yacht.

The luxurious island of Capri, about 400 miles south, is where the famous family regularly escapes to in the summer.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are rumored to get married at castello brown portofino Credit: mega

In July of 2021, Kris Jenner hopped on daughter Kylie Jenner's jet to visit the scenic island with boyfriend Corey Gamble, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo.

And in August, Kendall Jenner snapped photos on a trip to Capri with basketball player Devin Booker. The romantic images were of the model posing on a boat sailing along the Amalfi Coast.

As the impending festivities begin at the Kardashian-Barker destination wedding, the couple has been spotted around Portofino this week. On Friday, they were seen kissing and basking in the Italian sun.

The Poosh mogul's kids — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 — were also seen with the couple, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Ahead of the wedding celebration, Kris was also spotted on Friday donning a long sheer black dress.