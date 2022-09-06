Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Explore the Streets of London Together: 'Ta Ta'

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are heading home after a trip to London.

On Monday night, Kardashian, 43, posted a series of photos to Instagram from her trip with Barker, 46, which included the Blink-182 drummer's appearance at Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

"Tata London ✌🏼," Kardashian wrote in the caption to the post.

The photo series featured snapshots of her and Barker decked out in leather jackets, a lavish meal, outings through the city, and a customized pillow she appeared to use on the trip embroidered with the words "Mrs. Barker."

Barker also shared photos of the custom piece, as well as his own matching "Mr. Barker" pillow, on his Instagram Stories on Monday.

One day earlier, Kardashian shared a series of pictures of her and Barker — whom she legally married on May 15 — from the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show. During their London trip, Barker joined the Foo Fighters' family and friends to honor and celebrate the life of Hawkins, the band's drummer, who died unexpectedly in Colombia earlier this year.

During the performance, Barker joined the band on stage to perform hits "The Pretender" and "Monkey Wrench."

In the photos, the couple walked hand-in-hand in matching rock-inspired looks. The Poosh founder and Kardashians star wore an oversized T-shirt with Hawkins on the front, over a black turtleneck with full-length gloves. She accessorized with knee-high boots and a black purse.

Though Kardashian only captioned the post with a hawk emoji, an emblem for Hawkins, Barker thanked her for her support in the comments section. "Thank you for joining me on a such a special night 🦅," he wrote. "I love you my wife."

Before the couple's London getaway, Kardashian posted a sweet series of throwback photos on Instagram last Wednesday from their Mediterranean vacation last summer simply captioned, "Italian Riviera, August 2021."

In addition to showing off some of their PDA moments, Kardashian also shared pictures of the colorful homes, the stunning seaside, beaches, and overall scenery.

Barker commented on the photos and wrote, "Ti amo," and Kourtney's sister Khloe posted several heart emojis in response to the photo series.

Italy is a special destination spot for the couple. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May after their "practice wedding" in Las Vegas on April 4 and legal wedding in Santa Barbara, California.