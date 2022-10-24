A Korean Air plane overshot the runway in the Philippines late Sunday, causing delays at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Monday.

No injuries were reported after the incident, which occurred when the Airbus A330, with 162 passengers and 11 crew members, was making its third landing attempt in rainy weather.

"We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers," Keehong Woo, president of Korean Air, said in a statement on the airline's website.

"A thorough investigation will be performed together with the local aviation authorities and Korean authorities to determine the cause(s) of this event," the statement read.

Passengers were able to disembark the plane via emergency slides, according to Reuters.

EyePress News/Shutterstock

The plane originated from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea.

By Monday morning, the wide-body plane was still resting in a grassy area, with damage visible to its nose and underbelly.

More than 50 domestic flights were canceled at the airport as a result of the incident, NBC reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A similar accident happened at Manila International Airport in 1981 when a Korean Air Boeing 747 overshot the runway and crashed through a fence while taking off. That accident injured at least 40 of the 378 passengers on board, according to The New York Times.