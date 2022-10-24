No Injuries After Korean Air Plane Damaged Overshooting Runway, Airport Reports Widespread Delays

The Airbus A330, with 162 passengers and 11 crew members, was making its third landing attempt in rainy weather

By
Published on October 24, 2022 11:14 AM
Damaged Korean Air plane sits after it overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport in Cebu, central Philippines
Photo: Juan Carlo De Vela/AP/Shutterstock

A Korean Air plane overshot the runway in the Philippines late Sunday, causing delays at Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Monday.

No injuries were reported after the incident, which occurred when the Airbus A330, with 162 passengers and 11 crew members, was making its third landing attempt in rainy weather.

"We always prioritize safety in all of our operations, and we truly regret the stress and inconvenience brought to our passengers," Keehong Woo, president of Korean Air, said in a statement on the airline's website.

"A thorough investigation will be performed together with the local aviation authorities and Korean authorities to determine the cause(s) of this event," the statement read.

Passengers were able to disembark the plane via emergency slides, according to Reuters.

Wreckage of Korean Air Airbus A330-322 aircraft (HL7525) flight KE631 from Seoul (ICN) following overshot the runway at Cebu International Airport (CEB) on Sunday Oct 23, 2022
EyePress News/Shutterstock

The plane originated from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea.

By Monday morning, the wide-body plane was still resting in a grassy area, with damage visible to its nose and underbelly.

More than 50 domestic flights were canceled at the airport as a result of the incident, NBC reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

A similar accident happened at Manila International Airport in 1981 when a Korean Air Boeing 747 overshot the runway and crashed through a fence while taking off. That accident injured at least 40 of the 378 passengers on board, according to The New York Times.

Related Articles
EMERGENCY PLANE LANDING
Mystery Surrounds Man's Death After He Exits Plane Mid-Air Before Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing
Plane emergency at Miami International Airport
Plane Makes Emergency Crash Landing in Miami, Leaving 3 Injured
Southwest Air
Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Suffers Broken Back After Rough Landing in California
DHL plane crash
DHL Plane's Tail Detaches Amid Emergency Landing: See the Photos
Passengers Recount Scary Moments As Plane's Wing Catches Fire During Landing At Miami Airport
Passengers Recount Scary Moments From Plane's Hard Landing and Fire in Miami: 'Thought I Was Going to Die'
JetBlue Airways plane
JetBlue Passengers Beg To Exit Plane After Failed Landings: 'We Have to Get Off'
United Airlines plane at Newark
United Flight Forced to Turn Around After 2 Passengers Reportedly Try to Sneak into Business Class
plane crash victims
2 Flight Nurses, Including Wife of Retired Fire Chief, Among Victims of San Diego Plane Crash
Flow la movie
Producer Flow La Movie and His Family Including 4-Year-Old Son Killed in Florida-Bound Jet Crash
After 2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — New Kennedy-Helmed Documentary Investigates Why
2 Planes Fall Out of the Sky — Killing Hundreds — and New Documentary Investigates How
US Vice President Kamala Harris visits the site of a shooting which left seven dead in Highland Park, Illinois
Kamala Harris Was Involved in a Minor Motorcade Accident Earlier This Week: 'No Injuries to Anyone'
Miley Cyrus
Diplo's Plane Door Opens En Route to Texas, Plus More Celebs Who've Shared Their Scary Plane Stories
Air France
Chicago-bound Flight Turns Around Over the Atlantic After Crew Finds Suspicious Cell Phone
Air India crash
Air India Plane Crashes with 190 People on Board, Killing Both Pilots and at Least 15 More
Airplane On Runway During Winter
Plane Slides Off Runway in Chicago Due to Snowstorm's 'Icy Conditions' as Seen in Scary Video
Ukraine International Airlines plane crashes
Boeing 737 Plane Bound for Ukraine Crashes in Iran, Killing All 176 People on Board