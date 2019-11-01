Kincade Fire Evacuees Can Find Free Housing on Airbnb

Image zoom PHILIP PACHECO/Getty Images

As wildfires torch California, Airbnb hosts in the Sonoma Country area have opened up their homes to displaced people and workers suffering from the Kincade Fire.

The initiative is through Airbnb’s Open House program, which kicks into action during natural disasters, wars, conflict and other major events around the world. It works by contacting “hosts in the impacted and surrounding areas asking if they have extra space to share with their displaced neighbors. Hosts who respond choose to list their spaces free of charge, and Airbnb waives all booking fees,” according to the platform.

The Kincaide Fire has burned more than 77,000 acres of land and displaced an estimated 180,000 people from their homes. Evacuees can use the website to directly reach out to hosts who have opened their homes.

Homeowners in Santa Clarita, Sonoma County, and the surrounding areas can participate in the program by listing their properties on the home-sharing site for $0. If you’re not a current Airbnb host, you can create an account today to list your home as a shelter.

Hosts may also choose to offer a discount on their Airbnb listing during the time of the disaster. Homes will be listed for free on Airbnb’s site through November 7. Hosts control how long guests can stay for free.

The massive fire broke out on October 23 and is an estimated 70 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.