Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says 'Police Are Involved' After Delta Allegedly Kicked Family Off of a Flight

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and daughter Brielle claim Delta Airlines kicked their family off a flight from Los Angeles to Atlanta over the weekend.

The reality stars spoke out about the event in a series of tweets (some of which have since been deleted).

On July 20, Brielle, 22, tweeted “If I f—ing miss my flight home i swear to God” before blasting the airline in one post claiming that the problem started when her dad, Kroy Biermann, was held up at security with the family’s service dog.

“Tommy at gate 27 delta LAX just kicked my WHOLE FAMILY OFF the flight to ATL bc we were waiting on my dad with our service dog to finish going thru security & kJ & kash started crying bc they thought we left him and Kaia was literally S—-ING AND HE KICKED US OFF!!!!! WTF,” Brielle wrote in a since deleted tweet captured by a screenshot.

Although the rest of the group had already boarded the plane at LAX, Brielle alleges a flight attendant forced them to get off, leaving her siblings, 8-year-old KJ and 6-year-old Kash, in tears.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 41, quote tweeted her daughters post, adding “Unacceptable @delta but police are now involved.”

On July 21, Brielle gave an update on Twitter, writing “GUESS WHAT. IM LEAVIGGGG FINALLLYYY!!!!!!!!”

Representatives for the Zolciak-Biermann family and Delta Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The family last traveled together in April, jetting to Turks & Caicos, and in true Biermann family vacation style, Kim and Brielle (along with 17-year-old sister Ariana) shared plenty of photos of themselves sporting bikinis while lounging on the sand, jet-skiing, posing on rocks and much more.

Brielle shared a picture of herself laying on her stomach, showing off her striped two-piece bathing suit. “Sunny & 75 and y’all still have a better view than I do💋,” she captioned the photo.

Kim posted a picture lounging on a bench in a plunging white one-piece, while Brielle posed atop a jet ski in a cheetah-print bikini. Kim later shared a third photo of her own cheetah-print suit that’s similar to Brielle’s, writing, “Suns out …… Buns out 😉.”

That wasn’t the first time the mother-daughter duo mimicked one another.

In March, Brielle posted an Instagram photo with Kim and Ariana, pointing out that the three look more like triplets than mother and daughters. “We went to the plastic surgeon and asked for the 3 for 1 special💉,” Brielle joked in the caption.