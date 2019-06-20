It’s another Kardashian family vacation!

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian took their kids to Costa Rica this week, for a tropical getaway filled with sun, sand and tons of kid-friendly activities.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kim and husband Kanye West brought their three oldest kids — North, 6, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1 — along, while Kourtney is with ex Scott Disick and their three children, Mason, 9, Penelope, 7 next month, and Reign, 4. The families are expected to be in the country for two weeks.

“They are all filming for the show [Keeping Up with the Kardashians],” the source says. “They have a lot of ocean and rainforest activities planned.”

On Thursday, Kourtney, 40, shared a video on her Instagram Story showing off her view, which includes palm trees and a lengthy infinity pool.

The trip comes six weeks after Kim, 38, welcomed her and West’s fourth child, son Psalm, via surrogate.

The KKW Beauty mogul shared the first photo of her newborn on May 17, where she officially revealed to the world the name they had chosen, as well as a text message West, 42, had sent to her.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner revealed the meaning behind her newest grandchild’s name following his birth, explaining to Entertainment Tonight that “The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible.”

“I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect,” said Jenner, 63.

Meanwhile, the Costa Rica vacation comes after Kourtney and Disick’s ill-fated 2017 family trip to the country, in which he came under fire for apparently flying out a random girl to join him, later saying he was a “sex addict” to explain his actions.

In an episode of KUWTK earlier this year, Disick addressed the incident with Kourtney, saying, “I don’t think I was in the best place but I feel like you and I also weren’t in the best place… You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn’t ready to handle it.”