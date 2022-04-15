"Staten Island is an amazing place," Kim Kardashian said of visiting boyfriend Pete Davidson's hometown in New York City

Kim Kardashian Says She Takes the Ferry to Staten Island with Pete Davidson: 'Super Low Key'

Kim Kardashian has a new favorite borough.

The beauty mogul and Kardashians star, 41, raved about her "low-key" visits to boyfriend Pete Davidson's hometown of Staten Island, New York as she appeared Friday on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Staten Island is an amazing place," she said. "We had so much fun going to Staten Island."

She went on to tell hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that it was her idea to first visit the locale. "I was like, 'Where are you from? I want to check it out,' " she recalled telling Davidson.

And Kardashian gets the whole Staten Island experience, too.

"We take ferry rides everywhere," she said, nothing that nobody bothers the couple when they do.

"I don't know, it's always been super low-key every time we got to Staten Island," she said. "I feel like that's the fun part of it. We can just chill and be low-key and ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us."

kim pete Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Asked by Ripa what's the most memorable thing about Staten Island for Kardashian, she pointed to the food.

"I would say the pizza," she said. "It's a fun place."

The beginning of their romance will be explored on The Kardashians, the now-streaming Hulu series that follows Kardashian and her famous family.

"He really is probably the most genuine person," Kardashian said on Live about Davidson. "I really didn't know much about him besides before. I saw him a few times at events and stuff like that and had conversations with him and he always seemed super nice but I didn't know much about him."

"Getting to know him, he really truly is the nicest human being," she gushed.

RELATED VIDEO: Here's a Look at the Highlights of The Kardashians Premiere Episode on Hulu

Aside from their trips to Staten Island, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the couple also spend plenty of time at Kardashian's home on the west coast.

"Pete still spends a lot of time in Los Angeles with Kim," the source said. "He is crazy about her. And she is very happy that he is around so much.'

The insider added: "Pete fits right in with Kim's family. They all love him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for those Staten Island Ferry rides, don't expect Kardashian to have private ones in the future.

Though Davidson and his SNL costar Colin Jost bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat alongside a group of investors for $280,000, Davidson told PEOPLE in February that they plan on turning the ship into a party destination.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city," Davidson told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

"Or it could all go to s---- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year," he jokingly added.