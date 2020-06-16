'Kylie Air!' Khloe Kardashian Shares a Look Inside Kylie Jenner's Pink-Themed Private Jet

All aboard, Kylie Air!

Kylie Jenner, 22, is no stranger to traveling by private jet, and it appears one particular plane is receiving her signature branding.

On Monday night, Jenner’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, 35, shared a photo of a plane window on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, a cocktail napkin is embellished with the words “Kylie Air” in pink lettering, written in the same font used on Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin products. In the snapshot, the window seat is bathed in pink light.

Jenner reportedly purchased her own private jet in the months prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six, which included a source who estimated the splurge cost the makeup mogul between $50 million and $70 million. The plane appears to be a Global Express Jet, an aircraft typically used for longer distances, according to the publication.

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Image zoom Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The mother-of-one reportedly used the jet at the end of January to fly her daughter, Stormi Webster, who she shares with ex Travis Scott, to Walt Disney World in Orlando for an early second birthday celebration. She posted an adorable photo of the toddler seated on the plane next to a Minnie Mouse stuffed animal to Instagram at the time, which she captioned “Storm’s first Disney trip ☑️🦋⚡️.”

It’s unclear when Khloe's photo was taken, but it’s possible the jet brought some of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to Cody, Wyoming, where they celebrated the 7th birthday of Kim Kardashian’s oldest child, North.

"They all love Cody because it's amazing for the kids; so much freedom for them to run around and play," the source said. "And they love how quiet, beautiful and peaceful it is."

"They were happy to all be together for North's birthday," the source added. "No one has travel plans this summer, so Cody will be their escape when they want to get away from Los Angeles."

Image zoom Kylie and Stormi in Wyoming Kylie Jenner Instagram

On Monday, Kylie posted an Instagram photo of herself holding Stormi while posing in an all-blue outfit with orange boots. Stormi matched her mom in blue, sporting an adorable dress with cowboy boots.