Kevin Jonas and Wife Danielle Have a 'Limit' on How Long They Can Be Apart: 'That's Our M.O.'

Kevin Jonas may sing a lot of love songs on stage but he makes sure to keep the romance going at home too.

The oldest member of the Jonas Brothers, 35, explains to PEOPLE that he ventures across the country to see his wife Danielle in New Jersey while working in Los Angeles, even if it's only for a few hours.

The musician explains that production for Claim to Fame, the ABC series that he co-hosts alongside his youngest brother Frankie, is starting in Los Angeles this week but he is hoping to squeeze in a trip home to see his wife and two daughters — Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6. "I try to get home to my girls on my day off," he says. "That's our M.O."

"It's like we have a limit on how long we stay away from each other. So on the day off, even though it's tough, I still take the red eye home. I'm home for 12 hours and then back to L.A," explains Jonas during a chat for his latest partnership with Courtyard by Marriott.

"I'm just trying to get the [airline] points, guys," he jokes about the real reason for flying cross-country so often. "Let's get real. I'm just trying to get the miles."

The couple's dedication to getting quality time together is nothing new. Last year, Kevin told PEOPLE about his frequent communication with his wife. On the Remember This tour with brothers Joe, 33, and Nick, 30, in 2021, he would talk with Danielle on the phone so much that, he says, "people called me KT&T."

Danielle Jonas Instagram

"We just constantly were able to communicate," he says. "It was great, but at the same time, there were moments we'd be like, 'OK, we've talked for two hours, and you called me back an hour later, there's not much more we can talk about right now.' But it's still just about being connected."

2023 will bring more "KT&T" phone calls as the JoBros plan to tour the country for their sixth album, The Album. During their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Jan. 30, the brothers announced that their anticipated sixth album will be released in May of this year and they'll go on tour "later this year."

A lot has changed for Kevin, Joe and Nick since their last album and tour in 2019. In the past four years, Joe wed Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and the pair have since welcomed two daughters, a 6-month-old baby girl and 2-year-old Willa. Nick and his wife, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Malti.

According to Kevin, these life changes have not only influenced their upcoming album but will also change the way the band tours.

"People are asking, 'How are you going to travel now?' There's just way more of us, I don't know what we're going to do," he says. "We're going to need way more buses, but it's going to be cool."

Courtyard Marriott

Before the excitement of The Album's release, Kevin is looking forward to watching the Super Bowl.

While he's disappointed the New York Giants aren't playing this year ("We didn't quite make the cut this year," he says) he is excited to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs. "Our good friend Pat Mahomes is in the Super Bowl again, and we're still hoping for our friend to win it," he says.

The singer is partnering with Courtyard by Marriott to celebrate their Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite. The hotel brand transformed a State Farm Stadium suite into a hotel room overlooking the field and offered a special slumber party to a lucky fan. The winners will stay overnight in the transformed space on Feb. 12 and wake up in the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday and get to stick around and watch the game.