Kevin Hart and his leading lady, wife Eniko Parrish Hart, just celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary — as well as Eniko’s 35th birthday!

To mark the special week, the loved-up couple took a romantic trip to the Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia. There, they made sure to document every sweet moment of their tropical getaway.

“Celebrating Love & Life. ♡ I can get used to us celebrating my birthday our anniversary together.. Forever! 😘#countdowntoEday 8.18🎈,” Eniko wrote on Instagram alongside a cute photo of the couple enjoying a sunset dinner on the beach.

While at the tropical destination, they stayed at the Jade Mountain Saint Lucia Resort, per Eniko’s Instagram posts. The trip included a lot of time soaking up some sun (with many swimsuit and bikini pictures) and exploring the surrounding area.

During one day of their vacation, the couple adventured around the Sulphur Springs & Mineral Baths, which is the world’s “only drive-in volcano,” according to the attraction’s website.

While at the springs, the couple tried out the famed natural mud baths, which are said to detoxify the body and help heal soothe burns, arthritis, sore joints and more.

“What an experience.. So dope! 😂😩,” Eniko captioned a photo of her and her hubby covered in the mineral mud.

The next stop on their itinerary was Piton Falls, another popular attraction of the Caribbean island. Visitors can reach the 30-foot waterfall with a quick hike, and take a swim in its pool.

“Drip for sale! 💦💧,” Eniko, 35, wrote alongside a photo of herself underneath the cascading waterfall.

Kevin, 40, also shared some photos from the falls, letting the water pour down over his toned abs — which he made sure to maintain with an at-home workout in their resort room, sharing a video of the sweat session on Instagram.

“No Gym No Problem…it’s a lifestyle…more importantly it’s a hustle….come & get some d— it,” he wrote.

Towards the end of their trip, Eniko finally celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, and her husband shared a tribute to his wife in honor of her big day, posting some sexy snaps of her in a bright yellow bikini.

“Screaming Happy B Day to my wife @enikohart ….I’m better because of you…Love you to the moon & back!!!!! Thank you for all that you do….we celebrate you today!!!!!! #Harts#GettingOldIsDopeAsHell,” the adoring husband wrote.

She shared a similar photo on her own page telling fans “No place I’d rather be..This is 35! ‘EDAY’ 🤗#blessed 🙏🏽.”

On Monday, the couple seemed to have wrapped up their trip, with Kevin sharing an adorable picture of himself napping with the couple’s 1-year-old son, Kenzo Kash.

“Pictures like this really make me smile….Me & My Mini Mini Mini me,” the proud dad wrote.

Eniko and Kevin tied the knot in August 2016 after a two-year engagement and welcomed their first son together in November 2017.