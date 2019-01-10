Nothing can stop the KarJenner sisters — not even the snowy weather!

During their Aspen trip, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were forced to make a temporary roadside stop to have some chains put onto their SUV’s tires.

As the snow quickly came down, Kendall, 23, braved the frigid conditions to help with the installment of the chains, while big sis Kourtney watched — and laughed — from inside their warm car.

“Super helpful on road trips 🚧” Kourtney, 39, sarcastically captioned her Instagram post, sharing a photo and video of the incident.

The chains, which are often fitted to two or all four tires of a vehicle, are used to provide maximum traction when driving through snow or on icy roads.

Kourtney Kardashian in the car while Kendall Jenner helps outside Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Although the pair was caught in the snowy weather on Wednesday, just two days earlier, they were enjoying warmer conditions — and sizzling in swimwear.

On Monday, the sisters got cheeky while they lounged in a hot tub and sipped on hot chocolate as they wore matching thong bikinis that showed off a lot of their backsides.

“What’s hotter than hot chocolate?” Kourtney jokingly captioned the revealing shot, which appears to have been taken during the sisters’ family ski trip to Aspen during the holidays.

Kendall and Kourtney provided us with no shortage of sexy swimsuit pictures during their vacation.

The supermodel started, first by posting a saucy Instagram photo of herself standing in the snow while holding a mug and wearing only a skimpy pink string bikini, a pair of snow boots and a hat.

“F— it’s cold,” Kendall captioned the post.

Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Just hours later, Kourtney decided to give her little sister a run for her money. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stripped down and shared her own sexy snaps, simply captioning them, “Copied Kendall.”

In one shot, the mom-of-three turned around to show her backside to the camera, which was completely visible in the cheeky thong bottoms.

