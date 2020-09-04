Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Enjoy Idaho Vacation with Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

"Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too," a source tells PEOPLE

Couples trip!

The trip comes after Jenner and Booker sparked dating rumors following several recent outings together and even a flirty Instagram exchange. According to the source, Jenner "seems very happy" spending time with Booker.

"Kendall and Devin have spent the past few weeks together. They have mostly enjoyed Malibu, but over the weekend, they were vacationing with Justin and Hailey in Idaho," says the source. "They were all enjoying the lake life and also played golf."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jenner confirmed that she is indeed on board with the lake life when she shared photos from the trip, including some on the water and beside a campfire. "i 💛 lakes," she wrote. Baldwin commented: "and lakes 💜 YOU."

"Kendall seems very happy," adds the source. "Devin is very sweet to her. He spends a lot of time with Kendall's family and friends too. They seem to be on the same page. They haven't been working lately and have been able to enjoy quiet beach outings and dinners instead. They both seem to enjoy the quiet time together."

Jenner and the Phoenix Suns shooting guard were first spotted together on a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona in April. A month later, on Memorial Day, Jenner was seen driving around with Booker near Van Nuys Airport in L.A.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE they weren't yet a couple, though Jenner is notoriously private about her dating life. "She and Devin have a lot of mutual friends," the source explained. "They're just friends for now, but you never know with Kendall."

When their first outing made the rounds on social media, it prompted a clapback from the reality star. A Twitter user first tweeted a TikTok video of three men tossing a toddler around in a circle with the caption, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner."

One fan came to Jenner's defense, responding that "maybe she [is] passing them around," to which Jenner replied in a tweet of her own: "they act like i'm not in full control of where i throw this cooch."

(Jenner was most recently linked to Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons.)

Last month, Jenner and Booker were seen running errands in L.A. together, stopping by a pet shop while accompanied by Booker’s dog. The day before that, they were seen grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu with the supermodel's sister, Kylie Jenner.