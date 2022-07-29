Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Seemingly Enjoy Tropical Vacation Together

The model and NBA player posted similar vacation photos and videos, sparking rumors of a reconciliation

It seems Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be sharing pictures from the same tropical vacation.

The former couple, who have been sparking reconciliation reports since reportedly splitting in mid-June, recently posted photos and videos on Instagram featuring strikingly similar locales.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a carousel of snaps posted July 14, the model, 26, shows various scenes from a tropical getaway, including one of her emerging from the ocean — with a male figure wearing a snorkeling mask in the background that may or may not be the NBA athlete.

On Thursday, Booker, 25, posted his own scenic pic on Instagram.

"Trek king," the Phoenix Suns guard captioned a shot of himself, posing in front of a comparable rugged coastline backdrop.

Booker also shared a shaka sign emoji underneath a waterfall picture on his Instagram Story Thursday. The backdrop looked very similar to the picturesque setting Jenner posed in front of while smiling near cascading water in an Instagram video.

The possible mutual trip caps a summer of rumors surrounding the two, who were spotted together in late-June at Malibu's Soho House, where they enjoyed an outdoor terrace.

In July, the 818 Tequila founder was a guest at a friend's wedding and shared a photograph of herself and a guest on social media, and some fans think the mystery man could be Booker.

In the snap, shared on her Instagram story, Jenner debuted a floor-length green gown. A man stood behind her with his hand on her waist, although his Jenner cropped the photo at her neck. It left the identity of the man up to interpretation, but sightings at the wedding seem to confirm that Booker, 25, was, in fact, Jenner's wedding date.

Devin Booker Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker

Left: Credit: Devin Booker/Instagram Right: Credit: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A video uploaded by fan account @kendallsjbr shows Jenner and Booker walking together inside the wedding venue — seemingly confirming he was the man featured in Jenner's mirror pic.