Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael

Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael and Joaquin together, along with daughter Lola

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 3, 2023 12:57 PM
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty; Kelly Ripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa is reminiscing about an Italian getaway long ago!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared a sweet throwback photo on Thursday featuring her husband Mark Consuelos and son Michael in Italy. She captioned the Instagram post: "#tbt Italian holiday 🇮🇹 @michael.consuelos atop @instasuelos circa 1998 #daddy"

In the comments section, users couldn't help but point out the resemblance between Mark, now 51, and his son, now 25, who is also an actor.

"Michael looks so much like his daddy! And I think Joaquin looks like you, Kelly," one user wrote, referring to the couple's 20-year-old son. Another added, "Omg. Mark is Michael. Michael is Mark."

Ripa and Mark also share daughter Lola, 21.

The married couple of 26 years, who met during an audition for All My Children in 1995, revealed they'll officially be co-hosts on Live with Kelly and Ryan after Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from the show in February.

After sharing the big news, the Riverdale actor took to Instagram to react to his new co-hosting gig. He started out by congratulating Seacrest on his "next chapter," but quickly turned the spotlight on his wife in the funny caption.

kelly ripa, Mark Consuelos, ryan seacrest
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ripa also shared her commentary on their upcoming partnership via Instagram: "@instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship," she joked.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa/Instagram

While Mark is now getting a permanent hosting spot on the show, this is not the first time he went live with Kelly.

In January, the actor temporarily filled Seacrest's position and revealed some hilarious details about the couple's current living situation.

"We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week? A week and a half ago? From London, and she's so excited to be living with us again because it's her last semester in college," Mark shared.

He continued, "She's not going to go back to her apartment, she's staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door's closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, 'Hey girls!'"

After telling his daughter that she's "gotta knock," Ripa added: "Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem."

Related Articles
Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin birthday
Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin's 20th Birthday with Throwback Photos: It Goes By in a 'Flash'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa pose during the Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Induction Ceremony at Gotham Hall on November 08, 2019 in New York City.
Mark Consuelos Excited for 'Amazing' Co-Hosting Gig with Wife Kelly Ripa but Says He Has 'Big Shoes to Fill'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Jokes She and Mark Consuelos Are Entering 'the Contractual Obligation Phase of Our Relationship'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmkhxppr5gt/. Kelly Ripa /Instagram
Kelly Ripa Enjoys 'Favorite Holiday Tradition' Before Christmas with Mark Consuelos and Their Kids
Mark Consuelos/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjNjO2rg1UF/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D. Kelly Ripa Celebrates 52nd Birthday
Mark Consuelos, Ryan Seacrest Celebrate Kelly Ripa's 52nd Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Shares Pics of Mark Consuelos with Their Sons and Honors Their Dads on Father's Day
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation
Mark Consuelos Shares Romantic Photo of Kelly Ripa on Vacation: 'Mi Amor'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa attend Michael Gelman & Ali Wentworth Celebrate The Launch Of Yoga Pant Nation By Laurie Gelman at Private Residence on July 16, 2021 in Water Mill, NY.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Do Rock Climbing 'Couples Therapy': 'Love on the Rocks'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Relationship Timeline
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa Gives Husband Mark Consuelos an Eyeful in Cheeky Instagram Post: 'The End Is in Sight'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Executive Producers of Family Reboot on Disney+
Kelly Ripa Says Becoming an Empty Nester with Husband Mark Consuelos Was 'Shocking... and Quiet'
Kelly Ripa Looks Pretty in Pink with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd6yGr_rwcY/
Kelly Ripa Gets Dressed Up with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Joaquin for 2022 Gaynor Gala