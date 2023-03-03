Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Throwback Photo from 'Italian Holiday' with Husband Mark Consuelos and Son Michael

Kelly Ripa is reminiscing about an Italian getaway long ago!

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host, 52, shared a sweet throwback photo on Thursday featuring her husband Mark Consuelos and son Michael in Italy. She captioned the Instagram post: "#tbt Italian holiday 🇮🇹 @michael.consuelos atop @instasuelos circa 1998 #daddy"

In the comments section, users couldn't help but point out the resemblance between Mark, now 51, and his son, now 25, who is also an actor.

"Michael looks so much like his daddy! And I think Joaquin looks like you, Kelly," one user wrote, referring to the couple's 20-year-old son. Another added, "Omg. Mark is Michael. Michael is Mark."

Ripa and Mark also share daughter Lola, 21.

The married couple of 26 years, who met during an audition for All My Children in 1995, revealed they'll officially be co-hosts on Live with Kelly and Ryan after Ryan Seacrest announced his departure from the show in February.

After sharing the big news, the Riverdale actor took to Instagram to react to his new co-hosting gig. He started out by congratulating Seacrest on his "next chapter," but quickly turned the spotlight on his wife in the funny caption.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

"@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can't believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️" he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ripa also shared her commentary on their upcoming partnership via Instagram: "@instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship," she joked.

Kelly Ripa/Instagram

While Mark is now getting a permanent hosting spot on the show, this is not the first time he went live with Kelly.

In January, the actor temporarily filled Seacrest's position and revealed some hilarious details about the couple's current living situation.

"We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week? A week and a half ago? From London, and she's so excited to be living with us again because it's her last semester in college," Mark shared.

He continued, "She's not going to go back to her apartment, she's staying with us. And you know what she does now? The door's closed in our bedroom, no knock, she just walks in and says, 'Hey girls!'"

After telling his daughter that she's "gotta knock," Ripa added: "Because at this point, anything you walk in on is your problem."