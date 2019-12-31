It was a family trip to the slopes on Monday, as Kelly Ripa joined husband Mark Consuelos and their 22-year-old son, Michael Consuelos, for a ski trip.

The three posed together in their winter gear on the snow-covered Colorado mountain in a photo Ripa shared to her Instagram.

“Top of the world with #MC2” she wrote, using the nickname she has for Mark and Michael.

Both Mark, 48, and Michael were smiling in the pic — the elder Consuelos in a black ski jacket, black helmet, black mittens and ski goggles while his son wore a red jacket, red goggles, black gloves and black helmet.

It was hard to see if Ripa, 49, was smiling. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host looked especially chilly, wearing a neck gaiter over her mouth, with only her nose and blonde hair peeking out from her ensemble of a white jacket, matching goggles, blue helmet and black gloves.

“They dragged me up here,” joked Ripa in the caption, adding a cluster of winter-themed emoji.

Ripa and her family have been vacationing at their winter home in Telluride since before Christmas.

She’s been sharing photos from their getaway on social media, including a picturesque shot taken of her and Mark while they sat in their pajamas in front of their Christmas tree.

The couple — who also share daughter Lola, 18, and son Joaquin, 16, — have hit the ski slopes a few times so far during their winter getaway.

“Naughty and Nice,” Ripa wrote on Christmas Eve, captioning a photo of her and Mark soaring on a ski-lift.

Also seen on Ripa’a Instagram? A photo of Mark’s Mexico-themed skis and a picture of the personalized paintings Joaquin made his parents for Christmas (a present Ripa dubbed, the “best gift from favorite third child”).

Missing from all the family fun was Lola, who has been traveling in Egypt with boyfriend Tarek Fahemy.

Though the freshman at New York University had been away from her parents and brothers, Lola hasn’t been immune from her mother’s teasing.

On Saturday, Ripa commented on a photo Lola posted of her and her boyfriend in front of the Great Egyptian Pyramids, which she captioned, “Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide✨”

“Mr. and Mrs. Worldwide are in Colorado,” Ripa wrote, with a laughing crying emoji. “But Egypt looks amazing. Hi T!”

Lola did appear on Ripa’s holiday greeting card, in a photo taken during their family photo shoot for PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue earlier this year.

And while her daughter’s participation in the card isn’t unusual, Ripa’s is! The morning show host excitedly shared the Christmas card on Live, telling co-host Ryan Seacrest that it was the first time in 22 years she had appeared in the photos.

“I did not run this by the children, my husband… that is me trying to run into the photo to catch myself in the photo, too,” she said, proudly showing off the creative pictures, which were taken by photographer Miller Mobley.

“You guys, I don’t think you appreciate [the fact that] I’m in the Christmas card!” Ripa said. “The fact that 22 years later I finally made it into a Christmas card makes me enormously happy.”

She later shared the card photos on Instagram, writing, “With love, The Consuelos Family Mark, Kelly, Michael, Lola and Joaquin (Chewie not pictured).”

Ripa and Consuelos recently told PEOPLE at the holiday party for New York-based charity Win NYC that their number one priority during the holiday season is spending time together as a family.

“We try not to deviate from how we were raised,” Ripa said, noting that she and her husband were both taught to appreciate “the stuff that you cannot buy, which is being together.”

“They’re making more stuff all the time, but they’re not making more time,” she added. “So time is really the thing we value.”