Kelly Clarkson Is Officially a Godmother! ...to Norwegian Cruise Line's Newest Ship, the Encore

Kelly Clarkson is officially a godmother! And the godchild she has been blessed with is… a cruise ship?

The Grammy-winning singer has been given the title of godmother to Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Norwegian Encore. It is a Maritime tradition to ask someone to be a godparent to a new ship, “christening” it with luck before it goes out to sea, and several celebs have come before Clarkson in this regard.

For example, Kate Middleton was the godmother of the Royal Princess in 2013, Judi Dench was the godmother of the Carnival Legend in 2002, and Pitbull was the godfather of the Norwegian Escape in 2015.

The Encore will be Norwegian’s 17th ship and will feature the world’s longest racetrack at sea, the largest outdoor laser tag arena, a 10,000-square-foot theatre and more. Clarkson was awarded the role on Tuesday during a taping of her new talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“We knew we wanted someone who represents our core values,” said Stuart in a press release. “Kelly is a role model who is passionate about family and community, as well as music and entertainment. We are honored to have her join our family of godparents and look forward to celebrating Norwegian Encore’s debut in Miami with her, this November.”

Clarkson’s christening ceremony for the Norwegian Encore — during which she will perform, bless the ship and officially give it its name — will take place in Miami on Nov. 21.

“I am so honored to be named the godmother to Norwegian Encore, and to get to be a part of such a special ceremony to christen the new ship in Miami,” said Clarkson. “I believe that surrounding yourself with the ones you love and taking time for them is important while having the most amazing and unforgettable vacation, which is what Norwegian Cruise Line stands for and provides for its guests.”

To celebrate the new title, Clarkson and Norwegian awarded 20 deserving music educators with a seven-day Norwegian cruise, which they presented on the show.

Interested in heading out on one of the Encore’s maiden voyages? Seven-day voyages from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean will begin this November.