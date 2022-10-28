Koalas and Kisses! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Enjoy a Romantic Australian Adventure

The engaged couple admired the stunning natural landscape "down unda" in an Instagram post shared by Perry on Friday

Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on October 28, 2022 05:22 PM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom in Australia
Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are on a romantic getaway!

In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Firework" singer, 38, shared a series of photos of her vacation in Australia with her fiancée. Included in the gallery are a sweet shot of the couple kissing in front of a stunning turquoise sea.

Perry captioned the post, "Daddy filmed a movie in 🇦🇺🦘AUS🦘🇦🇺 I went down unda 🤠." The pair have a 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and Bloom also shares son Flynn, 11, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The post also chronicled the pair's Aussie adventures, including when the singer fed a sweet potato to a kangaroo. "Hello hello, I got your sweet potato," she says in a short clip, mimicking an Australian accent to the kangaroo. She then shouts "ow!" when the animal grabs her shoulder to get the food.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Orlando Bloom in Australia
Katy Perry/Instagram

Other snaps show the singer smiling while holding a koala and Bloom, 45, lounging on a rock by a river. She even pans over a bit of Australia's lush natural landscape in one video, with Bloom photo bombing the end of it.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a> and Orlando Bloom in Australia
Katy Perry/Instagram

On Tuesday, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared a smiling selfie with Perry in celebration of her 38th birthday.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I'm reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I'm always smiling 🎂❤️🎉," Bloom wrote alongside the snap. His fiancée reciprocated the sentiment and commented, "love you to Pluto and back."

Perry also marked her special day with a photo of her family's hands stacked on top of each other along with the caption, "every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katy-perry/" data-inlink="true">Katy Perry</a>, Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Emma McIntyre/Getty

The singer's birthday celebrations come just after she went viral for her notorious eye twitch on Sunday while she was performing for her Play Las Vegas residency. Fans were left baffled when the singer's left eye seemed "stuck" in one place while her right eye continued to blink. She even took a moment to try and fix it on stage and then told her fans to "make even more noise for my band" once she regained her composure.

On Instagram, the "Teenage Dream" singer shared a clip of the mishap and laughed it off with a lengthy caption. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year! 😜," she captioned the post.

