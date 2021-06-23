Kate Hudson on Magic of Childhood Trips with Mom Goldie Hawn: 'I Don't Want to Lose That'

"As I had my own kids, I realized it's really good for them to be bored and ... just spark their imagination," Kate Hudson said of her biggest takeaway from her childhood vacations

"When we were kids and we would go on road trips or we would travel, we had each other, Uno and any toys," Hudson, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her partnership with INFINITI for its all-new 2022 QX60. "I remember at one point, we got really into playing jacks. It's funny because it forced us to really sort of be imaginative and connect."

"It's one of those things that I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids - the importance of putting all that away," she adds. "When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star explains how her mother's example during that time ultimately helped her to understand the best way to raise her own children.

"I remember, I used to say, 'Oh, I'm bored.' And [my mom would] be like, 'Good, be bored. Figure something else to do. Figure something out,'" she recalls. "As I had my own kids, I realized it's really good for them to be bored and ... just spark their imagination."

kate hudson Kate Hudson's children | Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram; Inset: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty

Though Hudson is gearing up for a work-filled summer that includes shooting Knives Out 2, the businesswoman also plans to take some time off to spend with her family.

"I'm going to have [a] two weeks vacation before we go start this movie," she tells PEOPLE. "So we're going to go have some time alone with the family and kind of just chill before we get back into [working]."

Kate Hudson Credit: INFINITI

Hudson partnered with INFINITI to highlight the launch of their 2022 QX60, and created a Zack Snyder-directed short film about the luxury vehicle. For Hudson, the newly-released ride is the "perfect balance" of combining the needs of the average consumer.