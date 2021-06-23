Kate Hudson on Magic of Childhood Trips with Mom Goldie Hawn: 'I Don't Want to Lose That'
"As I had my own kids, I realized it's really good for them to be bored and ... just spark their imagination," Kate Hudson said of her biggest takeaway from her childhood vacations
For Kate Hudson, growing up meant lots of family road trips with her brother Oliver Hudson, mom Goldie Hawn - and no other distractions!
"When we were kids and we would go on road trips or we would travel, we had each other, Uno and any toys," Hudson, 42, tells PEOPLE exclusively while promoting her partnership with INFINITI for its all-new 2022 QX60. "I remember at one point, we got really into playing jacks. It's funny because it forced us to really sort of be imaginative and connect."
"It's one of those things that I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids - the importance of putting all that away," she adds. "When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."
RELATED: Oliver Hudson Talks Childhood Road Trips with Sister Kate Hudson and 'Badass' Mom Goldie Hawn
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star explains how her mother's example during that time ultimately helped her to understand the best way to raise her own children.
"I remember, I used to say, 'Oh, I'm bored.' And [my mom would] be like, 'Good, be bored. Figure something else to do. Figure something out,'" she recalls. "As I had my own kids, I realized it's really good for them to be bored and ... just spark their imagination."
Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Hudson shares son Ryder, 17, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, son Bingham Hawn, 9, with ex Matt Bellamy and daughter Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.
Though Hudson is gearing up for a work-filled summer that includes shooting Knives Out 2, the businesswoman also plans to take some time off to spend with her family.
"I'm going to have [a] two weeks vacation before we go start this movie," she tells PEOPLE. "So we're going to go have some time alone with the family and kind of just chill before we get back into [working]."
RELATED: Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Dance with Daughter Rani, 2, While Listening to Vinyl: 'Grooving'
Hudson partnered with INFINITI to highlight the launch of their 2022 QX60, and created a Zack Snyder-directed short film about the luxury vehicle. For Hudson, the newly-released ride is the "perfect balance" of combining the needs of the average consumer.
"I can attest, as a mother of three kids and someone who has a very busy life, You want the car that can house everybody and feels safe and comfortable. But you also want a luxury car that feels good when you get into it and you can get excited to be in it on your own," she explains. "It's like the hardest car to find is that car, the one that can really fit everything and can withstand the kids of it all and then, at the same time, feel luxurious when you want to just go and have dinner out with your friends. And that's what they created."
- Christina Haack Shows Off Daughter Taylor's Paris-Themed 10th Birthday Party: 'It Was Perfect'
- Sugar Ray Leonard Reflects on 'Amazing' Olympic Victory, Reveals He's Let Friends Try on His Medal
- Taraji P. Henson on Honoring Black Women at This Year's BET Awards: 'I Love to Uplift Women'
- See Photos from David Tutera's Party for Daughter Cielo's 8th Birthday: 'One to Remember'