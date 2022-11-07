Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Enjoy Some 'Family R and R' on Desert Vacation with Daughter Rani Rose

Kate Hudson and her crew are having fun in the sun!

In an Instagram post Sunday, the Bride Wars star, 43, shared a carousel of images from her family vacation.

'Take me to the dezzzz 🏜 #familyrandr," Hudson captioned the sunny shots, which featured family and friends kicking back amid the scenic desert backdrop.

Her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose were along for the ride, as were the Golden Globe-winner's BFF Angi Fletcher, her husband Arlynd and their children.

Hiking, relaxing by the pool, family dinners, and a spa day all made the itinerary.

Hudson shared photos of herself on an outdoor excursion with Fujikawa, lounging in the sun, in a towel enjoying a steamy self care moment, and sipping wine in stylish surroundings. She also included two videos: one showing her dog hanging out on her chaise lounge and another of the waterfall outside the family's luxe accommodations.

For Hudson and Fujikawa, 36, the restful trip punctuates a busy summer and early fall.

In July, the couple jetted to Rome where they got decked out in high fashion for the Valentino Fall/Winter Fall 2022 Haute Couture show.

They also hit the red carpet in September for Hudson's new film, Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon. That same month, the actress shared her mixed emotions about Ryder, her son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, going to college.

"It's hard to even talk about," she admitted to Access Hollywood. "I'll have a moment where I'll just start crying because something will just hit me that he's not here."

"But he's having a blast, he's in the city, he's like ready," she added. "And that makes me so excited. I'm so excited for his future. When you see your kids thriving and feeling good in their skin that's all I can ask for."