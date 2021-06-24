Kaley Cuoco on Her Travel Dreams (and Nightmares!) and Where She's Heading Next

The Golden Globe-nominated Flight Attendant star talked to PEOPLE about her vacation bucket list and how it's been affected by the pandemic

By Linda Marx
June 24, 2021 05:36 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Nino Muñoz

Where does a wild and complicated flight attendant travel on her days off? Kaley Cuoco opened up to PEOPLE about her big summer travel plans - and the places still on her bucket list.

The Flight Attendant star and producer is excited about filming the upcoming second season, particularly because it involves a change of scenery - in Iceland!  In the comedic thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, Cuoco, 35, portrays Cassie, a flight attendant who tries to get her act together as she investigates the death of her one-night stand in a Bangkok, Thailand hotel room. 

The actress, who spent 12 seasons (2007-2019) on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is also a spokesperson for priceline.com. She talks to PEOPLE about her love for globe-trotting (and occasionally staying home), plus a few sneak peeks about The Flight Attendant season two.

RELATED: Kate Hudson on Magic of Childhood Trips with Mom Goldie Hawn: 'I Don't Want to Lose That'

PEOPLE: What is your favorite vacation destination? 

Kaley Cuoco: Am I allowed to say my backyard?! I guess if I had to pick one it would be Hawaii…I love the beaches and the pineapples…it's paradise there!

Credit: Shutterstock/ Priceline

P: Where are you traveling for your next vacation? 

KC: Iceland! We are actually going to shoot season two of The Flight Attendant there…I have never been there so I am so excited to explore. 

P: What are your must-have travel essentials?

KC: Eye drops, iPad, earbuds, Kashwere blankets, and a Rollga foam roller. I can't leave home without those for my every day away. 

P: What destination is at the top of your bucket list to visit? 

KC: A safari in South Africa. As an animal lover, I think it would be incredible to interact with some of the most amazing animals. 

WATCH THIS: Kaley Cuoco Says Reese Witherspoon Inspired Her to Buy the Rights for The Flight Attendant

P: You're a spokesperson for Priceline. Any advice on how to plan your next great adventure?

KC: Priceline is my go-to, it's a little like having my own travel assistant!  Sometimes the hardest part for me is just narrowing down the places I want to go, so I give my husband [Karl Cook] a few choices and make him pick. Then to book, I just go to Priceline, check off my top picks and they pop up the best deals for me. 

P: Can you share a funny travel disaster story?

KC: Traveling with my dog Dumpy is always hilarious and crazy! One time I took him into the lavatory to see if he would go to the bathroom. It didn't work. 

P: Do you have any summer travel plans? 

KC: We have some amazing upcoming international travel planned for The Flight Attendant Season 2 and I can't wait!  The entire experience of bringing this book to life has been one that I will cherish always, and I can't wait to share Cassie's next adventures with an audience.

`
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com