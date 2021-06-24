The Golden Globe-nominated Flight Attendant star talked to PEOPLE about her vacation bucket list and how it's been affected by the pandemic

Kaley Cuoco on Her Travel Dreams (and Nightmares!) and Where She's Heading Next

Where does a wild and complicated flight attendant travel on her days off? Kaley Cuoco opened up to PEOPLE about her big summer travel plans - and the places still on her bucket list.

The Flight Attendant star and producer is excited about filming the upcoming second season, particularly because it involves a change of scenery - in Iceland! In the comedic thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, Cuoco, 35, portrays Cassie, a flight attendant who tries to get her act together as she investigates the death of her one-night stand in a Bangkok, Thailand hotel room.

The actress, who spent 12 seasons (2007-2019) on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is also a spokesperson for priceline.com. She talks to PEOPLE about her love for globe-trotting (and occasionally staying home), plus a few sneak peeks about The Flight Attendant season two.

PEOPLE: What is your favorite vacation destination?

Kaley Cuoco: Am I allowed to say my backyard?! I guess if I had to pick one it would be Hawaii…I love the beaches and the pineapples…it's paradise there!

Waikiki Beach Priceline Credit: Shutterstock/ Priceline

P: Where are you traveling for your next vacation?

KC: Iceland! We are actually going to shoot season two of The Flight Attendant there…I have never been there so I am so excited to explore.

P: What are your must-have travel essentials?

KC: Eye drops, iPad, earbuds, Kashwere blankets, and a Rollga foam roller. I can't leave home without those for my every day away.

P: What destination is at the top of your bucket list to visit?

KC: A safari in South Africa. As an animal lover, I think it would be incredible to interact with some of the most amazing animals.

P: You're a spokesperson for Priceline. Any advice on how to plan your next great adventure?

KC: Priceline is my go-to, it's a little like having my own travel assistant! Sometimes the hardest part for me is just narrowing down the places I want to go, so I give my husband [Karl Cook] a few choices and make him pick. Then to book, I just go to Priceline, check off my top picks and they pop up the best deals for me.

P: Can you share a funny travel disaster story?

KC: Traveling with my dog Dumpy is always hilarious and crazy! One time I took him into the lavatory to see if he would go to the bathroom. It didn't work.

P: Do you have any summer travel plans?