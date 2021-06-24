Kaley Cuoco on Her Travel Dreams (and Nightmares!) and Where She's Heading Next
The Golden Globe-nominated Flight Attendant star talked to PEOPLE about her vacation bucket list and how it's been affected by the pandemic
Where does a wild and complicated flight attendant travel on her days off? Kaley Cuoco opened up to PEOPLE about her big summer travel plans - and the places still on her bucket list.
The Flight Attendant star and producer is excited about filming the upcoming second season, particularly because it involves a change of scenery - in Iceland! In the comedic thriller series based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian, Cuoco, 35, portrays Cassie, a flight attendant who tries to get her act together as she investigates the death of her one-night stand in a Bangkok, Thailand hotel room.
The actress, who spent 12 seasons (2007-2019) on the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is also a spokesperson for priceline.com. She talks to PEOPLE about her love for globe-trotting (and occasionally staying home), plus a few sneak peeks about The Flight Attendant season two.
PEOPLE: What is your favorite vacation destination?
Kaley Cuoco: Am I allowed to say my backyard?! I guess if I had to pick one it would be Hawaii…I love the beaches and the pineapples…it's paradise there!
P: Where are you traveling for your next vacation?
KC: Iceland! We are actually going to shoot season two of The Flight Attendant there…I have never been there so I am so excited to explore.
P: What are your must-have travel essentials?
KC: Eye drops, iPad, earbuds, Kashwere blankets, and a Rollga foam roller. I can't leave home without those for my every day away.
P: What destination is at the top of your bucket list to visit?
KC: A safari in South Africa. As an animal lover, I think it would be incredible to interact with some of the most amazing animals.
WATCH THIS: Kaley Cuoco Says Reese Witherspoon Inspired Her to Buy the Rights for The Flight Attendant
P: You're a spokesperson for Priceline. Any advice on how to plan your next great adventure?
KC: Priceline is my go-to, it's a little like having my own travel assistant! Sometimes the hardest part for me is just narrowing down the places I want to go, so I give my husband [Karl Cook] a few choices and make him pick. Then to book, I just go to Priceline, check off my top picks and they pop up the best deals for me.
P: Can you share a funny travel disaster story?
KC: Traveling with my dog Dumpy is always hilarious and crazy! One time I took him into the lavatory to see if he would go to the bathroom. It didn't work.
P: Do you have any summer travel plans?
KC: We have some amazing upcoming international travel planned for The Flight Attendant Season 2 and I can't wait! The entire experience of bringing this book to life has been one that I will cherish always, and I can't wait to share Cassie's next adventures with an audience.
