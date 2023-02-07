Kaley Cuoco Returns in New Priceline Super Bowl Ad Campaign Full of Hidden Prizes — See It Before the Game

The Flight Attendant actress works to make vacation dreams come true in a new campaign for the travel booking site

By
Published on February 7, 2023 03:58 PM
kaley cuoco
Photo: Priceline

Kaley Cuoco has teamed up with Priceline to get Super Bowl LVII viewers to their happy place at their "happy price" in the brand's first new ad campaign with the Big Bang Theory alum in four years.

"I've been fortunate to travel to many incredible places and experience the joy that exploring the world can bring," The Flight Attendant actress, who's been a spokesperson for the brand for ten years, said in a press release. "We had so much fun bringing this campaign to life and I hope it not only entertains viewers, but also inspires them to keep traveling and discovering their 'happy places.'"

Launching just before kickoff on February 12, the ad features the star solving travel dilemmas by hawking deals in eight "mini comedic episodes" featuring people who need a vacation. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the first Super Bowl ad spot, above.

kaley cuoco
Priceline

In behind the scenes footage (below) shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Cuoco shares why vacationing with her family is so special to her — and her plans for her next big trip.

"Travel is important to experience the world and get out of our comfort zones, especially [because] it was taken away from us for those handful of years and we wanna travel more than ever now and experience life," she says.

The star, who is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, teased a big holiday getaway to "somewhere super tropical" with her loved ones, and shared the vacation she hopes to take one day with her daughter.

"My favorite place, it's gonna sound very simple, but it brings me back to my childhood. We used to do this big Disneyland trip every year," she recalls. "I'm hoping to do that with my own family in the future."

The new ads aren't just aiming to get viewers to log on and book their next vacation. The company has included Interactive props, like clickable gold bricks, in its ads running online on TikTok, Meta and YouTube during the big game, in what it states is the first-ever shoppable travel campaign.

The ads will include $5 million in travel savings, according to Priceline,, such as $1,000 coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals (which are available for travel anywhere, and only accessible during the Super Bowl), 99% off travel to Maui and Cancun; and $500 off trips to California.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Companies are pulling out the stops with star-studded commercials set to air during the Super Bowl this year. In addition to Cuoco's spot, Budweiser has teamed up with Miles Teller and Booking.com has tapped Melissa McCarthy, to name a few.

Related Articles
Melissa McCarthy Booking.com Commercial
Melissa McCarthy Shows Off Her Singing Voice in Super Bowl Commercial for Booking.com
https://timemeredith-a.akamaihd.net/media/v1/pmp4/static/clear/416418724/bd018f12-e423-4b14-a706-5b6c8afa55e1/9940b62b-e402-4bee-97c6-6833ce1d223f/main.mp4 Miles Teller BTS with Dog Super Bowl ad
Watch Miles Teller's Dog Bugsy Steal the Spotlight While Filming Bud Light's Super Bowl Ad
Kevin Bacon, Six Degrees of Budweiser
Kevin Bacon and Budweiser Team Up on 'Six Degrees' Super Bowl Commercial — See the Full Ad
paul rudd, seth rogen
The Best Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
Jack Harlow Doritos Super Bow Commerical
Every Super Bowl 2023 Commercial and Ad, So Far
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Kevin Bacon Says He and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Are 'a Team' in the Kitchen: 'Just Like We Are in Life'
Serena Williams Stars in Super Bowl Ad for Remy Martin
Serena Williams 'Honored' to Star in Rémy Martin's First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial — Watch
Serena Williams Michelob Super Bowl ad
Serena Williams Says Her Super Bowl Commercial Co-Star Brian Cox Is 'Super Sweet' — See the Full Ad
Hudson and Emily Crider are an American travel couple on a mission to visit every country in the world;
High School Sweethearts Aim to Visit Every Country in Honor of Late Dad: 'We're Not Guaranteed Tomorrow'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Team Puerto Rico celebrates winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final on day ten of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images); Robert Quinn #94 of the Chicago Bears looks on in the first half during the preseason game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn Celebrates That Her Brother Robert Quinn Is Headed to Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
Maya Rudolph's Super Bowl Ad M&M's
Maya Rudolph Is 'Thrilled' to Star in M&M's Super Bowl Ad as the Brand Announces She'll Replace 'Spokescandies'
Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) - Breaking Bad
Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston Reunite in 'Breaking Bad' -Themed Super Bowl Ad for PopCorners
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses in Chic Black Dior Couture Gown
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Raves Her Maternity Look 'Feels Perfect' at Critics Choice Awards: Photos