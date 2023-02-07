Kaley Cuoco has teamed up with Priceline to get Super Bowl LVII viewers to their happy place at their "happy price" in the brand's first new ad campaign with the Big Bang Theory alum in four years.

"I've been fortunate to travel to many incredible places and experience the joy that exploring the world can bring," The Flight Attendant actress, who's been a spokesperson for the brand for ten years, said in a press release. "We had so much fun bringing this campaign to life and I hope it not only entertains viewers, but also inspires them to keep traveling and discovering their 'happy places.'"

Launching just before kickoff on February 12, the ad features the star solving travel dilemmas by hawking deals in eight "mini comedic episodes" featuring people who need a vacation. PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the first Super Bowl ad spot, above.

Priceline

In behind the scenes footage (below) shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Cuoco shares why vacationing with her family is so special to her — and her plans for her next big trip.

"Travel is important to experience the world and get out of our comfort zones, especially [because] it was taken away from us for those handful of years and we wanna travel more than ever now and experience life," she says.

The star, who is expecting her first child, a girl, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, teased a big holiday getaway to "somewhere super tropical" with her loved ones, and shared the vacation she hopes to take one day with her daughter.

"My favorite place, it's gonna sound very simple, but it brings me back to my childhood. We used to do this big Disneyland trip every year," she recalls. "I'm hoping to do that with my own family in the future."

The new ads aren't just aiming to get viewers to log on and book their next vacation. The company has included Interactive props, like clickable gold bricks, in its ads running online on TikTok, Meta and YouTube during the big game, in what it states is the first-ever shoppable travel campaign.

The ads will include $5 million in travel savings, according to Priceline,, such as $1,000 coupons for Priceline Hotel Express Deals (which are available for travel anywhere, and only accessible during the Super Bowl), 99% off travel to Maui and Cancun; and $500 off trips to California.

Companies are pulling out the stops with star-studded commercials set to air during the Super Bowl this year. In addition to Cuoco's spot, Budweiser has teamed up with Miles Teller and Booking.com has tapped Melissa McCarthy, to name a few.