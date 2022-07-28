Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share PDA During Italian Getaway

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are on vacation as they approach a 10-year wedding anniversary

Justin Timberlake and his wife, the American Actress and bikini-clad Jessica Biel show off some PDA with a kiss out on the Mediterranean waters on their sun kissed Italian holiday

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are showing off their swimwear and some PDA on their Italian vacation.

On Thursday, Timberlake, 41, and Biel, 40, were photographed on the island of Sardinia off the coast of Italy, as they lounged on a boat and played with a beach paddle ball set in the sand along the coastline.

Timberlake sported a light-green bathing suit and an aqua-colored bucket hat, paired with a dark blue swim shirt and sunglasses to keep out of the sun. Biel opted for a cheetah-print, high-waisted bikini accessorized with a black baseball cap and red sunglasses.

The married couple shared a kiss as they maneuvered through the water in a pair of kayaks at one point.

After the shows, the couple enjoyed a romantic stroll across the Pont Alexandre III bridge, for which the Candy star donned the same skirt and sunglasses she wore for the Louis Vuitton show and added to the look with a white printed t-shirt and white sneakers.

The couple will celebrate their milestone "tin anniversary" for 10 years in October after tying the knot in Fasano, Italy back in 2012. They share sons Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 23 months.

Biel previously celebrated Timberlake on Father's Day, sharing a rare candid family photo with their two boys. "To the world, you are a dad," she wrote in the caption.

"But to your family, you are the world," Biel added. "I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s—. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Back in May, Timberlake appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about Phineas and Silas, admitting he hopes they don't grow up too fast. During the host's "Burning Questions" segment, DeGeneres, 64, posed the question, "What did you think you would've grown out of by now but you still haven't?"

To that, the musician said "the Ellen underwear you gave me," referencing a pair of boxer-briefs the talk show host gifted him during her second episode ever in 2003. After laughing it off, he gave his real answer, "Being childish, clearly." DeGeneres then responded by saying, "Same with me," and, "It's a good thing to stay young."